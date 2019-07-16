Wedded bliss extends to the oche for darts duo

The Bognor Friday Night Summer League’s mixed pairs knockout took place at Newtown Social Club. It was a great turnout with 34 teams taking part, equalling the best on record.

There were three former champion pairs taking part and five other players who have won with other partners.

The second round brought a 180 from Dave Owens (Friary ‘Z’) before he and Paula Duckett (Aldingbourne Mavericks) lost in the quarter-finals.

Another 180 came from Ian Kewin (Newtown Clubbers) in his quarter-final with partner Hope Webster (Newtown Clubbers), and they made it to the semi-finals.

Kewin and Webster beat the 2017 runners-up, mother and son pairing Bridget Scott-Ragless & Richard Ragless (Friary ‘Z’), in the first semi-final.

In the second semi-final Tara Mee and Gary English (Cabin) lost 2-1 to recently married Hayley and Tony Phillips (Hunston Hares).

Kewin won the bullseye to start first in the final, but couldn’t get going. Meanwhile, the Phillipses started with 85 and 140 and then a 95 from Tony Phillips left 66 for Hayley, but she missed double top.

They started to struggle, allowing Kewin to hit 92 before 60 from Webster left a finish. Kewin missed his chance at double four, giving Tony Phillips another shot at double one which he hit to take the first leg.

The second leg brought a great start with a ton, 140 and 80 from Tony Phillips and 65 and 60 from Hayley Phillips. Their opponents couldn’t find form and were way behind, and even a few misses from the Phillipses weren’t enough to give Kewin and Webster a shot.

A 95 from Kewin left 110, but double five from Hayley Phillips secured the second leg. The third leg saw Kewin start with 95 and later hit a ton, but a ton from Tony Phillips and 85 and 84 from Hayley Phillips saw them on the finish first. She missed double 16, giving Kewin a chance, but he left double three.

Tony Phillips, with his second dart, hit double four for the third leg and a 3-0 win, retaining the mixed pairs title.