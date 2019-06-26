West Sussex athletes invited to join in special running of iconic 10k

Preparation is well under way for this year’s Gibbet Hill 10k on Wednesday, July 10.

The event, now in its 31st year, is hosted by Haslemere Border Athletic Club. This year sees the club celebrate their 60th anniversary and plans are afoot to make the Gibbet Hill 10k a special occasion to celebrate.

The course, in the Surrey countryside and within the AONB of Surrey Hills, offers all runners spectacular views. The multi terrain course takes runners on roads, tracks and pathways through the countryside before leading up to The Gibbet, the second largest hill in Surrey, along the ridge of the Devil’s Punchbowl, before descending down to the finish line.

To mark the club’s 60th anniversary this year’s runners will not only receive a commemorative medal of their achievement, but in addition an exclusive ‘goody bag’ and will also be entered into a free prize draw to win a mini convertible for a weekend, courtesy of Barons Hindhead.

Prizes will be awarded for the overall men’s and women’s winners (first, second, third) and the V40 and V50 men’s and women’s winner.

Further prizes have been donated by Langhams Brewery for the winning men’s team and by Space NK and the English Wine Company for the winning ladies’ team.

Spectators and runners will be met at the finish line with cake and the Lions’ Den will extend their opening hours to welcome all.

Places are filling up fast for an event which attracts many runners from around the area.

Entry can be made here or here