Westage wonders fly the gymnastics flag for Chichester

Twenty eight gymnasts representing Chichester-based Westgate Gymnastics performed at the Uckfield floor and vault competition in East Sussex.

The event involved more than 340 gymnasts in its 30th year. For ten girls and boys from Westgate Gymnastics it was their first ‘out of club’ competition and it was very impressive they did so well after all their hard work.

The following gymnasts achieved placing and medals in their relevant age categories:

Frankie Keeler – 1st floor, 2nd vault, (2nd overall); Jess Monk 2nd floor, 2nd vault (2nd); Olive Kus 3rd floor, 2nd vault (3rd); Charlotte Potter 2nd floor, (2nd); Kathyrn Toms 1st vault, (3rd); Aurora Hale 1st vault; Natasha Hall 2nd floor, (3rd); Junior Armah-White 1st floor, 1st vault (1st); Luna Golby 3rd floor 2nd vault, (2nd); Martha Brace 3rd vault (5th); Alena Forrestal 2nd floor, 2nd vault (2nd) Chloe Robinson 1st vault (4th), Amelia Pollard 3rd vault (7th) Lana Omurchu 1st floor (2nd).

Hard work and improvements also shone through from Imogen Edwards (4th); Anya Dickinson (6th), Eliza Goldsmith (8th), Hilma Hedblom-Lockyear (6th), Amelia Rodmell (9th); Isabella Simpson (4th); Emily Glidewell (6th); Millie Beaumont (9th); Harriet Monk (6th); Kiera Falla (10th); Poppy Alden (10th); Louise Bell (10th); Eleanor Forden (5th); Chloe Cramp (6th); Alicia Cramp (13th).

Westgate Gymnastics was established in September 2018 as a British Gymnastics-affiliated club, run by Michelle West and Tracey Angell with a number of dedicated coaches, judges and gymnasts.

They warmly welcome children aged four-and-a-half and over of any standard and ability throughout the Chichester district – whether you are a seasoned gymnast, or a complete novice looking to build and develop new skills in a relaxed, fun environment.

They give the gymnasts chance to develop their gymnastics to competition level and also look to improve their strength, flexibility and gymnastic technique.

For more information please contact Tracey Angell angellrobin@aol.com or Michelle West michelle.west01@btinternet.com