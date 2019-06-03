Why Chichester College team's netball triumph is impressive

Chichester College’s netball team have been crowned champions of the Chichester premier division.

Their championship title was confirmed after they demolished previous holders MNC Wolverines 44-23.

The team, promoted to the premier division only in September and are the youngest in the league, have enjoyed a fantastic second season in the top flight – beaten only once in 12 matches.

Coach Nicola Holmes said: “I am extremely proud of the girls, who have really worked their socks off. They did well in the winter season – which was their first season in the premier division – but I never expected them to adapt so quickly and be so dominant in spring season, only our season in this division.

“To win the championship with a game to go, and in such style against an experienced Wolves team is fantastic. They have done so well.

“But it’s not just about how they’ve performed on the court. They’ve shown a lot of commitment throughout the season – they have all taken turns scoring and umpiring as well.

“The college joined the Chichester League four years ago, and it’s been brilliant to see how the team has evolved and developed. We naturally have new players coming in, and the way they’ve come together as a team is fantastic.

“We’re all very proud and we look forward to defending our title!”

The championship-winning squad featured seven players from across the sport and A-level departments at the college and was captained by Molly Adamson.

She was joined in the team by Leah Wilson (voted players’ player of the season by the league), Carmen Keen, Emily Guiry, Jenna Partridge, Jodie Largon, Hannah Emerson and Freya Maloney.