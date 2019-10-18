Win tickets to see jump racing action at Fontwell Park

You can enjoy an thrilling day of jumps racing at one of the country’s most picturesque courses, Fontwell Park, on Wednesday.

Fontwell Park is unique in that it is the UK’s only figure of eight jumps course.

Premier Enclosure guests can take in the action from the renovated grandstand which provides exclusive access to the Premier bar and cafe, as well as viewing overlooking the winning post and access to a rear terrace facing Fontwell House and Gardens.

Fontwell Park operate a smart-casual dress code for the Premier Enclosure, with guests encouraged to dress for the weather. Many chose to make their day an extra special one by dressing up for the occasion.

We are giving away a pair of tickets to next Wednesday’s fixtures, provided courtesy of race sponsors Bonus Code Bets.

To enter, email steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk with your name, address and telephone number(s) and the answer to this question: Which West Sussex racecourse stages racing every Boxing Day?

The winner will be contacted by the organisers.

Competition only open to over 18s. A name must be provided in order for tickets to be collected from Fontwell racecourse.

Prize: 2x Premier enclosure tickets for racing at Fontwell Park on October 23 (worth £50)

Details: Gates open 11.30am, first race 1.30pm, last race 4.55pm

Tickets available for collection on the gate.