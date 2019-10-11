World Squash Day to be celebrated at Midhurst

Midhurst Squash Club and The Grange community and leisure centre are participating in World Squash Day tomorrow (Sat Oct 12).

Hundreds of squash venues across England are opening their doors and showcasing this great sport to their communities. This is your chance to step on court and try your hand at squash and discover its amazing benefits such as fitness and friendships.

The squash programme is packed with opportunities ranging from junior coaching, through to racquetball and coaching for regular players. All courts and coaching are free.

“Midhurst SC have two men’s teams in the Sussex League and are keen to develop further, with juniors, new and returning players,” said Neil Procter of the squash club.

“One of our key goals going forward,is to work together to increase the number of women playing. This event will have some specific times called

‘Squash Girls Can’, where hopefully we can develop an enthusiastic core of ladies – perhaps we will soon have two ladies’ teams in the Sussex League.”

The team at Everyone Active have supported this event, allowing the use of the squash courts and badminton, table tennis and racquet ball facilities.

Programme: Junior Squash Coaching 9am-10.30am (enrolment essential); Squash Girls Can 10.30-midday; Squash & RacquetBall midday to 1.30; Squash Girls Can 1.30-2.30; Squash & Racquetball 2.30-6pm, including free coaching for club players 4pm-6pm.

For further information, please contact the Grange at Midhurst :01730 815285,