Young Bognor golfers up and running for new season

Bognor juniors got their golfing year off to a good start with the Bogey Cup.

This unique competition always causes great consternation amongst players and organisers as it’s matchplay against the course, a format that is little used nowadays.

The weather was kind with sunshine and a slight cool breeze which allowed for reasonable scoring conditions.

The first prize of the day was for nearest the pin, which was won by Thomas Hendrick. The competition spread the field, Harry Isham coming in on +2 followed by Charlie Maginnison on +1.

The winner was Thomas Hendrick with a great score of +5, and he duly received the shield and his voucher. The day finished with the winner’s speech.

The year is looking promising with some busy weeks ahead over April for the section. There are three junior boys taking part in various national tournaments around the country, Katie Field on county duty, and a new-look team in the Andy Beere Trophy at Copthorne, which includes Charlie Broggi and Thomas Hendrick. Here’s to a successful 2019.

Hi-tech help is at hand

It's Europe v USA - at Chichester Golf Club

The seniors’ midweek Stableford attracted 68 players, a fantastic turnout when only two or three years ago, 30 players was the norm.

On a beautiful warm and sunny day Simon Gear walked away with first place with an incredible 47 points. This is the second week in a row when 47 has have won the midweek competitions, tribute to the wonderful state of the course and greens.

Second was Ray Proctor with 43 and third was Paul Archer with 40. In all ten prizes were awarded over the three divisions.

COWDRAY PARK

A ladies’ qualifying medal was won by Polly Sullivan. Results: 1 Polly Sullivan (handicap 22, nett 74); 2 Janet Poat (29/74), 3 Amanda Lucking (16/74).

Other results - Ladies - Syrett Cup: 1 Caroline Smith 33pts; 2 Janet Poat 33; 3 Ann Robertson 32. Gents - KerryType Monthly Medal - 1 Todd White nett 61; 2 Dave Hirons 65; 3 Lee Pay 65. Seniors Stableford - 1 Raymond Tweedle 41pts; 2 Frank Cheevers 39, 3 David Cornthwaite.