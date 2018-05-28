2000 reasons to be cheerful at Chichester

Chichester Yacht Club hosted their annual 2000 open.

Taking place on the same day as the royal wedding and the FA Cup final, it saw 17 boats take part in a light but steady wind.

Race officer Richard Anderton consulted with the fleet to set the course and the scene was set for a typical spring Chichester Harbour race.

In race one, Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge took first place followed by Rob and Sarah Burridge. The second race saw a Burridge one-two-three with Tim Hurley sailing with Gemma Burridge taking third.

The final race was after high tide and the first two places were reversed giving Rob and Sarah the win.

Horsfield and Burridge, sailing in the Army Sailing Association boat, took the series and the CYC Idun trophy. The Burridges took second and Ian and Sarah Yardley third.

Prizes for the highest-placed competitors in the CYC fleet were awarded to Roger Millet and Biddy Colbourne. Second CYC boat was that of Ian and James Farr, and third was Helen and Mark Green.

The CYC endeavour prize for the lowest-placed boat that completed all three races was won by Jonathan and Anne Watkins.

The next open meetings at CYC are the Topper open on June 3 and the CYC regatta on June 16.

DELL QUAY

Fine weather greeted competitors in the final two races of the Dell Quay Early Trophy series.

The lack of wind set a challenge for the race officer, who set a simple short course incorporating the new Dell Quay racing mark.

In the first race, Mike Shaw (Solo) made history by becoming the first to round the new mark. Shaw’s advantage was shortlived as fellow Solo sailors Simon Verrall and Mark Harper overtook him to take first and second, leaving Shaw to settle for third.

In the handicap-class race Andrew Buchanan led the field in his Finn. Roy Dyton turned in a good performance in his Streaker to clinch second, leaving Jean and Liz Sagues in third place on handicap in their Lymington Scow.

In the second race the wind dropped off significantly making for a very slow start. Some competitors decided that continuing racing in these conditions was futile and retired, but the rest stuck it out and were rewarded with a slight but improving breeze which allowed the race to finish.

Results for the second race: Handicap Race: 1 Jean and Liz Sagues, 2 Sue Manning (Laser 4.7), 3 Roy Dyton (Sue Manning wins the series overall, with Andrew Buchanan second and Stephen Holcroft third); Solo Race; 1 Richard Ede, 2 Richard Bridgmont, 3 Simon Verrall (Roger Puttock wins the series overall, with Mark Harper second and Simon Verrall third).

Ethan Sparkes won the junior series, with Hazel Jones second and Ella Jones third.

* Members of Cody Sailing Club enjoyed a special long weekend of camping and sailing in Chichester Harbour.

Some members camped over the weekend at Cobnor, while others joined for day sailing. The weather was very warm, with clear blue sky with a good sea breeze which gave a cooling and refreshing force-three southerly breeze across the harbour.

Given the tide, the best places to visit were East Head, Emsworth and Hayling Island Sailing Club. The dinghy fleet were joined in Chichester Harbour by the Cody SC yachts who sailed from Portsmouth and spent the night in Itchenor.