Absence hits Bognor hard but squash aces battle to end

Bognor Squash Club’s second team lost when they entertained West Worthing III at Hawthorn Road even though they finished even on actual matches played.

Unfortunately the home team had a ‘no-show’ for the fifth-string rubber, giving West Worthing an immediate lead.

Junior Calum Porter came in at No4 for Bognor and levelled to 1-1 after opponent Sam Bending took the lead. The Worthing player though just had the edge in a really tight third game and went on to win 15-8, 13-15, 17-15, 15-7.

Bognor captain Steve Carruthers was at No3 playing Simon Alford, who took a 2-0 lead before Carruthers came back well taking the third. Alford though kept up the pressure in the fourth game taking that to win 15-6, 15-12, 10-15, 15-10.

Bognor’s top strings ensured equality on the night with No2, the consistent George Porter, beating Luke Wells in four games - score

15-13, 13-15, 15-10, 15-11.

Top string Jon Corke dominated his match with Sy Phillips easing home in straight games 15-7, 15-6, 15-4.

Bognor lost the match 3-2 and took only eight points to West Worthing’s 15, leaving the home team still looking their first win this season and firmy rooted to bottom spot in Sussex west division three.

There is a home game for Bognor’s first team tomorrow (Fri Dec 7, 7pm) when the visitors are Bluecoats Sports II from Horsham, Spectators welcome – details from 01243 865462 or bognorsquash.co.uk