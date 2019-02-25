Amy aims for GB softball stardom

Young Chichester softball star Amy Morris has been selected to represent Great Britain in 2019.

Her first GB Softball competition of the season will be an under-15 tournament in Moergestel, Holland, in late March, followed by the under-13 European Championships in Collecchio, Italy, later in the summer.

In the meantime the Bishop Luffa School pupil continues to train at the Falcons Softball Club in Chichester and with her GB team-mates in London. She also attends the BSUK Softball Academy in Slough once a month to work with older age groups and develop her skills.

This is Amy’s third year of achieving international selection and she remains one of the very youngest in the squad.

Making up for her age (and size) deficit with her skill and commitment, she is one the Falcons can look forward to watching progress as she continues to rise through the international ranks.

Meanwhile the Falcons senior team took the trophy in the annual Solent League indoor tournament. Top out of eight teams, the Falcons played out the day with five wins, a tie and a loss and made it through to the gold final where they narrowly defated UPSU Shafters in a tight defensive game.

The greatly reduced playing area of indoor softball requires teams to adapt their game considerably as big-hitting teams find themselves easily caught off the wall. However the Falcons are well-versed in the art of ‘small-ball’, where runs are manufactured with smart base-running and precise, disciplined hitting.

This tactic, complemented by a squad with plenty of depth, including two 18-year-olds, two players over 45 and a debutant, proved extremely successful for Chichester on the day.

The tournament raised nearly £400 for the Samaritans.