Anger after Velo South 'left Funtington pub with £5,000 loss'

Manager of the Fox and Hounds in Funtington said the pub has lost 70 per cent of its usual revenue but is 'still open for business'.

General manager Marco Ruggiori said he 'felt sorry' for the cyclists after all the preparation but said: "I'm very angry. We usually have around 350 covers on a Sunday."

Current bookings for the pub stand at six and have left it with a £5,000 loss, Marco said.

He added: "It's not fair, especially when you pay £72,000 a year in business rates. When someone closes the road all day — it's not acceptable.

"The local people were never told very clearly what is going to happen. You can't shut the road for eight hours."

The pub has lost 70 per cent of its usual revenue and, although it is still open for business, it 'cannot get the produce' for its usual carvery, Marco said.

