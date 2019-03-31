Arun bowlers head to Nottingham to bid for national glory

A number of Arun ladies have had success in national competitions, heading to Nottingham to face top players from around the country.

In the national triples, Lynn Hathaway, Denise Latter and Marion Richards were this week set to play St Neots, and in the national pairs, Denise and Marion were playing the winners of the Spalding-Blackpool match.

In the national over-60s pairs, Denise and Marion Richards will play a Torquay duo.

The second round of the Osborne Trophy series for Arun’s ladies brought a victory for the men this time 146-100.

The third and final round will be played on April 4, when the ladies hope to rake our revenge.

Scores: P Corket, S Simmonds, M Potter, S Miles won 22-9 against P Miles, B King, M Bird, L Corne; J Sales, E Keywood, B Arnell, A Janman won 25-12 against J Sparrow, J Ayling, R Keele, P White, L Carthew, M Bacon, C Horsley, B Collins lost 20-22 against B Rebbeck, B Sales, B Sanford, R Corkett; C Hillier, E Lawrence, M Brand, M Phillips lost 13-29 against G King, J Elliott, G Courtney, A Avery; J Whetstone, B McGovern, J Hamilton, L Hathaway lost 12-37 against L Etherington, T Hayes, C Chester, T Sayers; M Menday, E Fitch, S Jones, G Conley lost 8-37 against P Hamnett, D Cripp; M Campbell, P Green.

Arun ladies played a league match against Horsham winning four out of five rinks and by 134-55.

Scores: P Corkett, S Jones, S Stocker, B Spicer won 41-5; D Mitchell, C Horsley, G Conley, D Latter won 30-9; B Arnell, M Potter, L Hathaway, M Richards won 24-10; I Brooker, E Fitch, B Collins, A Janman won 21-14; C Hobbs, B Jones, S Miles, W Adams lost 18-19.

* Arun men welcomed Egham and found it tough going. Although Arun were leading at half-time, Egham had started their comeback and finally won 118-116.

This was despite Arun winning on four of the six rinks, but heavy defeats on the other two rinks of 8-23 and 8-27 was sufficient to swing the match Egham’s way.

Rink four went into the last end at 17-17 but Arun claimed two shots in a last-end shootout. At the other end of the scale, on rink six Arun were 0-15 down after four ends with Egham having scored a six and a five in that time.

Scores: B Fitch, A Murrell, M Johnson, J Brazier won 19-17; L Etherington, E Fitch, P Green, T Sayers won 26-10; E Keywood, G Debenham, M Bird, J Whitfield won 24-16; M Connolly, D Wright, B Sanford, R Gardner lost 8-28; J Sparrow, T Hayes, C Chester, M English won 31-20; G King, I Nelson, J Fox, P White lost 8-27.

COUNTY SCENE

The West Sussex County Association held their annual charity fours tournament, this year in support of the Parkinsons Disease Chichester and Bognor support group.

Twenty-five teams from around the county, plus teams from Surrey, Hampshire and Essex all enjoyed a competitive day’s bowling.

Teams played five games against random opponents and after the first four games there were three unbeaten teams – the Bognor team skipped by Brian Mills, the Upper Beeding team skipped by Ron Booty and East Hanningfield from Essex.

Two had three wins – the Lavant team skipped by Peter Winter and Portsdown from Hampshire.

Bognor were matched against Lavant in the final game which Bognor won to maintain a 100 per cent record.

The East Hanningfield team won the final game and took first place by virtue of a shot difference of +22 to Bognor’s +21.

The Charity Cup goes to the highest-placed West Sussex team so Bognor’s Brian Mills, Reg Hatch, Marion Hatch and Joyce Abel went away with the main trophy.

The Upper Beeding team lost their final game and were tied with Portsdown, each with four wins and +23 shots, but Upper Beeding shaded third by virtue of 21 ends won to Portsdown’s 20.

The charity benefitted to the tune of just over £700.

LAVANT

Lavant Blue entertained Crablands Cormorants and won 40-32.

Jim Sharrod’s team led throughout and won 18-16, while Tony Boxall’s team won 22-16. The friendly on mat three under Peter Whale’s leadership had quite a tussle throughout but managed to win 18-17.

Lavant Red visited Upper Beeding in a tough league game and lost 50-38. Peter Winter skipped one mat to a close score of 20-19 and Tony Boxall’s rink suffered at the home team’s hands with a score of 30-19.

In a more relaxed friendly, Lavant went to Nyetimber.

Terry Haigh’s four had a good game winning 17-15, while the other four had a couple of high scores and took their match 24-20.

Jim Sharrod’s four on mat three laid aside all their problems and came away with a 26-12 win, giving Lavant a 67-47 win.

HUNSTON

Hunston and Crablands had another close match from start to finish.

It went one way then the other way and seemed only right it should end 54-54.

Scores: B Hodnett, R Moore, P Guyatt, E Whiting 22-15; D Regen, R King, A Harle, C Bulter 14-19; D Greenfield, S Maylam, J Stubbs, R Stevens 18-20.

DONNINGTON

Donnington SMBC members met to play for the coveted spoon and trophy. Organised by Maggie Maggs, it involved 16 bowlers playing in random teams. Marion Corbett and Astrid Davies had the highest scores.

CRABLANDS

Avocets v Horley

Avocets were once again completely out of their depth when playing away to Horley.

On mat one Celia Foot, Elaine Sadler, Sylvia Gray and Alan Foot went down 23-10.

On mat two, skip Denis Caiger and his team of Joan Taylor, Peter Latchford and Paul Holland lost 43-11.

“We’re learning a lot in this division,” said Avocets captain Alan Foot. But we will be pleased to be back in our area division next season!”

Avocets v Horley (part two)

A week later, a much more confident Avocets team came out.

Playing her first short mat game, Louise Arnold showed impressive style and fitted well with her team-mates Elaine Sadler, Celia Foot and Alan Foot. Avocets lost only 19-16.

On mat two, taking an early lead Joan Taylor, Harry Stead, Paul Holland and Archie Coletta found themselves 8-2 up after six ends but ended up losing 21-16.

“We were really pleased we were able to give Horley a good game,” said captain Foot. “After being so heavily defeated by them last week this was a really good result.”