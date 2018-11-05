Arun ladies' form is perfect to pip patrons of Sussex

Here's all the latest from our local bowls clubs across West Sussex - including Arun, Crablands, Bognor Goodwoods, Infinity, Donnington, Hunston, Southbourne and Chichester.

ARUN

Arun ladies played Sussex patrons in a six-rink friendly. Arun won 135-102.

Scores: Chris Hobbs, Resi Wiedenheoft, Lynn Hathaway, Betty Spicer won 35-13; Viv Greenaway, Eileen Fitch, Denise Latter, Wendy Adams won 32-11; Diana Mitchell, Margaret Phillips, Sheila Stocker, Marion Richards won 27-7; Pat Corkett, Chris Horsley, Bridget Collins, April Janman lost 16-17; Christine Hillier, Janet Whitfield, Sue Miles lost 15-23; Barbara Arnell, Maggie Brand, Sheila Jones, Gill Conley lost 10-31.

Arun men began a busy weekend with an away game with Wealden at Maresfield, East Sussex. They continued with their undefeated sequence witha 142-97 win and five rinks to one victorious. Top rink saw Mike English (skip) leed K Hellyer, T Hayes M Bird to a 40-8 victory.

Scores: J Sparrow, D Wright, K Robini, J Whitfield (s) lost 12-25; K Hellyer, T Hayes, M Bird, M English (s) won 40-8; L Etherington, P Till, T Cook, M Campbell (s) won 18-16; P Lichfield, B Sanford, K Ball, R Gardner (s) won 23-18; P Langridge, P Phillips, A Hunt T Sayers (s) won 31-13; G King, M Paige, M Johnson, J Keers (s) won 18-17.

Travelling in the opposite direction the following day, Arun sent a mixed team to Fareham to play Palmerston and again won comfortably – 136 -73.

This time the top rink was led by Andy Hunt (skip) with Paul Lichfield, Lyn Carthew, Resi Wiedenheoft backing him up for a 33-3 score.

Scores: L Etherington, A Murrell, Rosie Smith, Kevin Ball (s) won 26-7; J Sparrow, M Keers, K Robini, J.Keers (s) won 15-13; Eileen Lawrence, Pat Corket, C Spicer, M Campbell (s) won 32-13; G King, Betty Williams, P White, G Miller (s) lost 14-25; Edna Keywood, M Bird, L Pepper, Ron Gardner (s) won 16-12; P Lichfield, Lyn Carthew, Resi Wied’ft, A Hunt won 33-3.



CRABLANDS

Crablands played at home against Southwater in the knockout competition. Southwater won by one shot – the final result 41-40.

Southwater continue in the knockout competition and Crablands go forward in the plate.

Scores: Denise Merritt, Jan Obermayer, Mollie Back and skip Bill Merritt won 19-17; Elaine Sadler, Sarah Fewster, George Arnold and skip Jim Saunders lost 24-21.

Crablands Cormorants played Midhurst Eagles at home. After a very enjoyable match on all three mats Midhurst Eagles triumphed on both league mats to claim all six points.

Scores: Elaine Sadler, Sylvia Gray, Keith Palin and skip Bill Merritt lost 18-13; Denise Merritt, Wally Obermayer, Jan Obermayer and skip Jim Saunders lost 24-18; (friendly): Lil Tuck, Jacqui Mitchell, George Arnold and skip Peter Latchford won 21-12.

BOGNOR GOODWOODS

Bognor Goodwoods Greens visited Arundel Blue in the first round of the knockout cup and won overall by 15 shots. In a very close game on mat one, Reg Hatch, Stella Singleton, Pam Andrews and skip Brenda Jones lost 19-17.

On mat two Eric Jones, Marion Hatch, Clive Andrews and skip Brian Mills won comfortably 38-21 to secure the overall victory.

* Bognor Goodwoods had a good win against Mannings Heath in the county division one, taking all six points.

On mat one Stan Stanmore, Peta Watters, Marlene Steel, and Clive Andrews won 25 9. On mat two Peter Watters, Stella Singleton, Tony Unicombe and Pam Andrews won 22-19.

Goodwoods are always looking for new members to join the very active club and anyone interested in joining should contact Peter Watters on 01243 264023.

INFINITY

Infinity hosted Norfolk Cubs at Boxgrove Village Hall in the first round of the Knockout Cup.

The team of John Simms, Pauline Jeffery, Chris Page and Richard Jeffery on mat one, together with Denise Kirby, Steve Jeffery, Jack Rollings and Charlotte Rollings on mat two, finished as 60-22 winners.

Their next KO Cup game will be at Upper Beeding on December 22.

DONNINGTON

Donnington had a fun game organised by club captain Colin Hulbert.

A total of 18 bowlers, organised into teams of three, played in the round-robin competition for the Captain’s Shield.

The winning trio were Barbara Haigh, Brian Taylor and skip Janine Banham.

HUNSTON

Hunston played Nyetimber and had an enjoyable game, but Hunston lost 76-19.

Scores: D Greenfield, R King, B Hodnett, R Stevens 3-29; J Smith, J Stubbs, J Hodnett, T Hack 6-21; A Harle, D Regan, A Hack 10-26.

SOUTHBOURNE

Nyetimber Bears 55 Southbourne Rovers 24

Southbourne ended struggling in their south west division-two match away to Nyetimber Bears.

On the mat skipped by Dave Walters, Southbourne were holding their own until the 13th end when they dropped an eight. On the other mat again it was difficult to recover after Southbourne quickly went 14 down.

Scores: Kathy Shelley, Jim Spivey, Alan Williams, Dave Walters (s) lost 30-10; Eileen Keane, Joan Frost, Malcolm Keane, Alan Shelley (s) lost 25:14.

Southbourne White 39 Horley Kestrels 45

Southbourne Whites had a difficult cup match against Horley Kestrels compounded by not being able to field a full team of eight bowlers.

Hopefully in the plate competition which follows for the losers in the first round, Southbourne Whites will get a better result.

Scores: Irene Jennings, John Staker, Peter Garrard, Alan Williams (s) lost 25-19; Eileen Keane, Malcolm Keane, Alan Shelley (s) lost 20:11.

OUTDOOR CLUBS

CHICHESTER

Chichester Bowling Club’s annual presentations were held at the City Club, overseen by retiring president Simon Tooley and ladies’ captain Betty Spicer.

Presentations were made to players including Debbie Hogg (ladies’ champion), Ian Lindfield (handicap singles winner), Wendy Adams, Chris Wade, Stuart Meyer and Graham Fisher, the club’s open fours winners.