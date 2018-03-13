Athlete Hollyer shows steel in Sheffield

The old saying that if you aspire to be the best, you must compete with the best, was certainly the case for Chichester Runners & AC young athlete Fleur Hollyer, who competed at her first England Athletics Championships held at the English Institute for Sport in Sheffield.

With a personal best well inside the qualifying championship entry standard, she was drawn in lane six of a tough heat of the under-15s 60m.

Using starting blocks for only the second time in her career, she had a very competent drive and pick-up phase, and along with a good finish she claimed fifth place in 8.49sec, just 0.05 off her PB.

DAVID CHURCHER