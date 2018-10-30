Autumn arrives at Bognor - and so does the silverware

There was an excellent turnout of 72 seniors for the Autumn Cup at Bognor Golf Club.

The high scores certainly reflected course and greens conditions, which were near perfect. After a number of lean years seniors captain Mike Oates came shooting back into form with a superb 43 points.

He was closely followed by Phil Lee with 41 and third was Keith Argent with 40.

Division one winner was David Chalmers with 38, in division two it inner was Malcolm Dodds with 37pts, and division-three winner was Harry Layton with 38pts.

There were six nearest-the-pins prizes, with Jules Staddon nabbing two of them. After the competition, all competitors tucked into a super meal and the prizes were presented by Mike Oates.

Seniors vice-captain Terry Kuhler presented Mike with the winner’s trophy.

The seniors played in the popular Tregear competition, in which players use three clubs and a putter only. Winner this year was competition organiser Richard Kaemena with 40 points, followed closely by David Standing with 39, and new member Ian Hassall was third with 37. Fourth on countback was David Turner.

The Daily Mail Foursomes attracted 30 pairs and on a wet day Adi Smith and Alan Cramp won with a gross score of 92, nett 71, followed closely by Kevin Holland and Willie Dunn with 85 (72.5). Third were Alan Entecott and Roy Tidy with 82 (73.5). Adi and Alan will now represent the club in the national finals.

* Bognor’s juniors held their 36-ole club championship on a windy and eventually-wet day. The morning saw Harry Malin continue his fantastic year of scoring with a level par 70 and a two shot lead over Jake Stoneham who somehow managed to damage his putter and had to play the last two holes putting with his wedge. Harry Isham was a further four shots back.

The handicap championship was much closer with six players all within three shots of the lead going into the afternoon round. The afternoon saw heavy rain for most of the round and made scoring more difficult. The players went out in score order, which put the two Harrys and Stoneham together in a fight to the finish.

Harry Malin could not continue his form and dropped out of contention for the championship leaving Stoneham (with new putter in bag) out front after scoring a very commendable second 72 in the conditions, becoming the junior champion for 2018.

The handicap champion was Harry Isham, who put a great nett 69 (low score of the afternoon) to take the title.

The day end with prizegiving, with the trophies presented by David Isham, who sponsored the event and treated all competitors to lunch as well.

SELSEY

Selsey GC veterans’ presentation day started with an 18-hole Stableford with a shotgun start at 8am.

There were 38 members taking part and the weather did them proud once again – once the sun came up it warmed up into a lovely day.

The course is greening up again after the hot spell and the greens are still in very good condition thanks to the ministrations of the greenskeepers.

After the competition the members gathered in the clubhouse for the presentations. As the veterans’ captain was on holiday the vice captain, Brian Rainer, did the honours.

Kevin Fielder won the St Wilfrid’s Hospice Cup and had already been presented with the cup by the captain.

The competition for veterans’ champion 2018, played over 36 holes, was won by Bob Anderson, who had also won the championship in 2017.

The handicap winner for the championship was won by Kevin Mitchell, who also won the monthly medal in September.

Finally, the three-clubs-and-a-putter competition for the Dennis Sanderson Putter Trophy was won by Denny Terry.

COWDRAY PARK

A busy week at Cowdray has seen some very good scoring across all the sections.

Brian Brockhurst scored a very good nett 64, taking his handicap down from 19 to 17. Steve Henley had two fantastic nett scores of 67 to drop his handicap from 13 to 12.

Brian Symonds, with an excellent round of nett 65, has seen his handicap drop from 19 to 17. Neil Ashton has had a nice few months, winning the Tupper Trophy and having a hole in one to see his handicap reduce to 12.

Results - Seniors Rolland Plate - 1 Brian Brockhurst nett 64; 2 Steve Henley 67 (on cb); 3 Peter Laws 67. Ladies Texas Scramble - 1 Marilyn Davis, Margaret Hoare, Jennifer Nichols 74.8; 2 Joanna Fife, Moira Siddons, Sue Smith 75.9; 3 Sue Brown, Caroline Haynes, Jane Powell 76.3;

Seniors’ Champions Trophy - 1 Brian Symonds nett 65; 2 Steve Henley 67 (on cb); 3 Richard Burden 67. Men’s Tupper Trophy - 1 Neil Ashton nett 65; 2 Mark Jasper 66; 3 Nick Sampson 67.