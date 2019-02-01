Bognor aces see off Brighton to start 2019 with a bang

Bognor Squash Club's first team resumed their programme carrying on where they left off at the end of last year with another win, this time a convincing one at Corals, Brighton.

Bognor’s No5 was reliable junior George Porter, who started well with the first two games against David Lord. The home player managed to edge the long third but Porter quickly redressed this taking the fourth to win 15-6, 15-8, 13-15, 14-7.

Making the match a family affair, George’s dad Steve Porter was fourth string and after dropping the first to Mike Stockwell, he went on to win two close games and then dominated the fourth winning 11-15, 15-13, 15-12, 15-4.

At No3 for the visitors was Jon Corke and he had a marathon match with Kevin Baker, taking a 2-0 lead before the Corals No3 fought hard and managed to get back on level terms. Corke was not to be denied and he lasted the decider the better winning 3-2 - score 15-12, 15-5, 13-15, 14-16, 15-7 to give Bognor an unassailable lead in the match.

The No2 tie did go to the home team when Julian Tate beat Will Burley in straight games 15-5, 15-12, 15-11 but in the top-string battle Bognor captain Greg Jansz wasted little time in his match with Joe Mack, winning three games to love in quick time 15-9, 15-2, 15-2 to give the visiting side a 4-1 margin and 17 points – Corals V took point.

Both Bognor teams have away fixtures before the next match at Hawthorn Road on Friday, Febraury 22 when the second team host Storrington.