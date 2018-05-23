Bognor and Selsey golfers pick up plenty of prizes

The Sussex Girls’ Masters was played at Bognor for the fourth time since its inception into the Sussex county order of merit.

The event is greatly supported by the club with great prizes available thanks to key sponsors Reynolds, Fabco and Dukes Motors.

Each pair was started by Jane Russell, the lady captain, and each received two golf balls to play with, kindly donated by Bognor club pro Matt Kirby.

The conditions greatly affected scoring with the northerly wind giving the course some teeth. Fairways and greens proved hard to hit although Ellen Nichols and Rebecca Losh found the fifth and tenth respectively to win the nearest-the-pins prizes.

The handicap winner was Grace Bishop, who had travelled from Wentworth and beat Anna Wills (East Sussex National) into second spot with Yasmin Hang (Golf at Goodwood) coming in third.

The main prize was the coveted pink jumper and cut-glass trophy won by Ellen Nichols from Ham Manor, who despite two double bogeys on her front nine, played the conditions superbly, with a birdie at the last for 77 and the title of Sussex Masters champion.

Bognor’s Katie Field improved on her third place from last year by coming second, with Anya Olsen from Worthing third this time.

The girls enjoyed lunch followed by prizegiving, with Ellen giving a winners’ speech and looking forward to defending her title in 2019.

The 2018 Men’s Evening League season has started and it began with last year’s champions Worthing travelling to Bognor. After heavy rain, the sun came out and the match could go ahead.

Five pairs from Worthing and five from Bognor set off in late afternoon to play foursomes and Bognor played some tremendous golf to win 3½-1½.

Rob Comins and Ian Paine lost by one, Ron Stevens and Pete Stoneham won 2&1, Willie Dunn and Phil Hawkes won 3&2, Simon Watts and Alastair Murray halved and Micky Matthews and Richard Beresford (team captain) won 6-5.

The match was followed by a fine meal and old friendships rekindled.

In 2017 club captain Norman Lee and club pro Matthew Kirby challenged members in pairs to take them on in a game of golf, with entry fees going to the captain’s charity.

The response was amazing as 30 pairs took on the challenge over the course of the year. To thank all those who responded, Lee arranged for all pairs to take part in a competition, followed by a carvery.

The weather and course were in great shape. Winners of the bogey event were Andrew Field and Andy Wallhead with a score of plus seven.

The men’s invitation was held last weekend with 40-plus Bognor members and their visitors playing in the four-ball better-ball Stableford followed by an excellent two-course dinner.

Winners were recently-retired bar and catering manager Ian Chick with his brother Rob. Second were Alan Simmonds and Ian Cleveland. Captain Rob Holland presented the prizes.

SELSEY

The ladies’ Centenary Foursomes won by Sue Bywater and Alison Weller. Eddie Williamson and Linda Cook came second.

A few Stablefords were played but were non-qualifying because of the condition of the course.

Hopefully now with some dry weather forecast, the ladies’ competitions will be on schedule. The groundstaff are doing a tremendous job getting the course back to normal and it is looking really good.

The ladies thanked Martin Kaye and Roger Cawte for their hard work and dedication.

It is with great sadness that Selsey ladies announce the death of golfer and friend Doreen Scragg.

Many ladies will have known Doreen through their friendly matches with Selsey ladies. Doreen was 88 and had been a member of the club for more than 30 years.

Doreen played her first match for Selsey in 1990 and was still playing golf the week before her she died. She will be greatly missed.#

It was a glorious day with light winds and wall-to-wall sunshine for Selsey’s veterans and friends day.

Forty players teed off and the greens proved a challenge.

After the match the players enojyed a carvery and prizegiving.

Winners of the competition were Keith Homer and Chris Page with 42 points. Second were Gary Wood and Steve King, and third were Reg Ewens and Brian Herechuk.

Veterans’ captain Gerry Hollands presented the prizes.

COWDRAY PARK

Members, visitors and families enjoyed Cowdray Park Golf Club’s open day, which took place in glorious sunshine.

The club team were on hand to answer questions and there was a putting and long-drive competition, tours around the 18-hole championship course in golf buggies, golf clinics with the club pros and a trick-shot show from Dean Davis.

Children enjoyed the bouncy castle and got glitter tattoos and visitors were able to enjoy a barbecue and drinks on the terrace.

Director of golf Tim Allen said: “We were very pleased so many people took the opportunity to come and find out more about what is on offer at Cowdray.

“As well as the superb course, a driving range and an academy course, we also have a newly-refurbished bar area where everyone can come and a have a drink or something to eat and enjoy.”