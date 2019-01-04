Bognor athletes enjoy marathon magic in Portsmouth

Six Bognor-based Tone Zone Runners ventured along the coast for the Portsmouth Coastal Marathon and Marathon Relay.

It was an challenging off-road coastal route from Southsea around Langstone Harbour into Hayling Island, and back to Southsea for the finish.

Ten Tone Zone members were in the marathon and first to cross the line was Jess Thomson, rounding off a good year with a marathon PB, crossing the line in 3hr 36min.

Tony Holcombe was next in 4.34 with Christine Rounds, Peter Ramsdale and Martin Playford all finishing under five hours.

Grace Natoli and Bogumila Skladanek finished in 5.10 and 5.11, Christopher Dummer and Jude Bazeley in 5.41 and 5.44. Joan Wolley rounded off a year of marathons in 6.30.

The relay was a taken on by six Tone Zoners, in three teams of two. The first duo to finish were Chris Gallagher and Kate O’Connor in an impressive 3.30.

Close behind were Ian Bayley and Gary Pidgeon, rivals turned teammates, finishing in 3.36. Husband and wife Mark and Jackie Williamson were next to cross the line, in 3.50.

* If you’re looking to try something new, get back into running or simply keep fit for 2019, look no further than Tone Zone. Feel free to join in on Tuesday, January 8, at 6.15pm at Arun Leisure Centre, where a beginners’ course run by trained coaches starts. You can visit the club website or Facebook page for more information.

* The Oaklands Park course for the last Chichester parkrun of the year was thankfully drier than on Christmas Day – but still sticky.

A total of 191 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 18 were first timers and 14 recorded new personal bests. Representatives of 19 different clubs took part.

Nine got round the muddy course in less than 20 minutes, including first male William Boutwood and first female Gina Galbraith.

The 2019 Chichester parkrun programme starts this Saturday, 9am sharp.