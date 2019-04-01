Bognor darts aces pair up to claim league crowns

The Bognor Tuesday Double In Double Out League divisional pairs knockouts took place at Newtown Social Club. A total of 76 players turned up to compete, only four short of the record.

Division one had 22 pairs taking part, ten more than last year.

The division two winners

Jack Danahar and Richard Ragless (QE2 Cobras) lost to Roger Summers and Graham Hollis (Fishermans Joy) in the first semi-final.

In the second Conner O’Hara and Wayne Green (QE2 Cobras) went out to Wayne Wadsworth and Cliff Prior.

The best-of-five-legs final saw Prior win the bullseye and start with a 160 in-shot. Wadsworth followed with a ton, giving them a massive lead over their opponents, and Prior won it with the double.

The second leg saw Hollis hit the third 160 in-shot of the night, but Prior followed with a 120 in-shot. Hollis tried at a 134 out-shot but failed, giving Prior a chance at 121, but he missed the bullseye. Wadsworth evventually hit double top for the second leg.

The third had Prior starting with 115, while Hollis hit a ton in-shot. Big scores came from Wadsworth and Summers, but a 128 from Prior left it open for Wadsworth. He went for double eight, finding it to take the leg, the match 3-0, and the pairs champions title for him and Prior.

In division two 16 pairs turned up.

The first semi-final saw Mike Few and Lee Passey take the game to Larry Chant and Stuart Gray and get through.

The second brought victory for Gary Blackwood and Ricky Clark over Mick Isles and Lee Hellyer.

The final saw Blackwood start hitting the scores with a ton and 140. Passey and Few were steady but behind. Few missed the bullseye to take the leg, giving Blackwood another chance which he took.

The second leg saw Blackwood start with a 120 in-shot and Clark eventually take the leg.

Leg three saw Passey start well. Blackwood hit the first ton of the leg, but Few hit two tons on the trot, sandwiching an 81 from Passey. Clark hit 123 then double trouble started for everyone.

Blackwood took two darts to hit double top to take the third leg and the match 3-0, making him and Clark the division two pairs champions.