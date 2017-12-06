Bognor golfers net cash for prostate cancer charity

The second prostate competition was held at Bognor Golf Club and an excellent 120 members turned out, making a total of 244 members over the two events.

The club have raised £1,620 for prostate charities, just beating last years’ total of £1,500.

On a very cold but beautiful winter’s morning the scoring was excellent. The format in this second event was a four-member team waltz, where on hole one, one score counts, second hole two count and on the third hole three scores count, with that sequence repeated throughout.

Winners with 86 points were seniors captain Chris Hickling, Trevor Till, Bill Cronin and Bill Prior. Second on countback were Gary and Marcus Embleton, Dave Grover and Mark Bingham.

In third with 85 points were Paul Black, Barry Vanstone, Nigel Wainright and Dave Hollis.

The overall winners over the two competitions were Gary and Marcus Embleton, Dave Grover and Mark Bingham; with Stanley Riseborough, Tom Riseborough, Rob Kissell and Charles Mackendrick in second place.

There were nearest the pins on all par threes and the winners were Bill Darby, Clive Harding, Richard Beresford and Adam Badman.