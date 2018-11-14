Bognor school and football groundsman in with chance of Sussex sporting honours

The 2018 Sussex Sports Awards received a record number of nominations from across the county - and two to make the shortlists for honours are from the Bognor area.

The black-tie gala dinner, organised by Active Sussex, will be themed Believe: Achieve and will be held at The Grand Hotel in Brighton on Friday, November 23.

They will celebrate the achievements made by Sussex sports stars at both elite and grassroot levels.

Sadie Mason MBE, Active Sussex CEO, said: “It is safe to say that this year was the hardest round of nominations we have ever had to judge.

“What this demonstrates to us is the number of high calibre of sports clubs and individuals that can currently be found competing across Sussex.

“Having such a difficult job to do, in picking a winner and a list of nominees, can only be a good problem to have as it shows that the future is very bright for local sport. I wish all of those on the shortlist the very best of luck as we edge closer to the 2018 Sussex Sports Awards.”

Downview Primary School is shortlisted for the Create Development Active Primary School of the Year Award. Downview’s diverse extra–curricular activities ensure pupils of all abilities are given wide-ranging opportunities to be more active participating in more than 30 school competitions and festivals every year.

Boccia and new age curling ensures representation by SEN and PPG children. These diverse activities ranged from rowing to football, helping to generate outstanding and varied PE opportunities for the children.

A highlight was when the Year 5-6 football team reached the regional finals, where they were privileged to play at Sutton United’s stadium. Sports

Premium funding included paying for a golf coach to be employed at the school.

Shortlisted for the BBC Sussex Unsung Hero of the Year Award is Eric Nunn, groundsman at Pagham FC. He has been part of the club for 40-plus years occupying several positions, including being chairman for ten of those years.

However, during that time, whatever roles he has performed he has always tended to the pitch. Every day, seven days a week he has arrived at the club for 9.15am and is out on the pitch in all weathers ... even more remarkable considering he is now in his 80s.

The 2018 Sussex Sports Awards will also welcome a special guest host – none other than Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards. Eddie charmed the world at the 1988 Winter Olympics – becoming the first competitor since 1928 to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping.