Bognor suffer squash setback in defeat to Middleton

Bognor’s first team received a setback to their league hopes when they suffered their first defeat of the season in their visit to closest rivals Middleton II.

Bognor No5 Glenn Peskett started well, taking the first game against Ben Morris, who responded edging the close second. Peskett went ahead again but Morris was equal to the task and levelled to 2-2 in another tight game.

But the Bognor player had the final say with a decisive fifth winning 15-6, 12-15, 15-12, 13-15, 15-8.

Jon Corke was fourth string for the visitors andalso had a five-game battle up against Mark Phillips. The Middleton No4 was ahead twice but Corke was determined in his response and took the tie to a hard fought fifth game which finally went to the home player - score 15-13, 9-15, 15-9, 5-15, 17-15.

George Porter was promoted to No3 after a good run of results but was out of touch against Charles Fuente, who took the tie in straight games 15-13, 15-10, 15-4.

The second string contest also went to the home team when Ben Hansford dominated against Will Burley winning 15-10, 15-2, 15-6 to secure the bonus points. But Bognor captain Greg Jansz made sure of a respectable scoreline when he came back from a two-game deficit to beat Middleton’s Chris O’Neill in another five-game contest. Middleton took 18 points to Bognor’s eight.

Bognor remain top of Sussex division two west but Middleton’s win reduced the lead to 11 points and Middleton have a game in hand.

Bognor’s first team play their next match at home on Friday, March 8 (7pm) when the visitors will be West Worthing. Spectators welcome, full details on www.bognorsquash.co.uk or 01243 865462.