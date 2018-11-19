Bognor trampoline team taste cup success in Kent

Dragonflyers Trampoline Club travelled to Gillingham to compete in the David Ward Hunt Cup.

The competition is a bi-annual event which hosted hundreds of competitors from a dozen nations.

The event saw some immense talent – not only on the trampoline but on the double mini trampoline too.

With Izzy Hauxwell out of action, Dragonflyers took four performers to this FIG (Federation of International Gymnastics) world age event.

Rosie Budge, Libby Morton and Sofija Kalnicenko formed a 13-14 years team and equalled their performance of two years ago in the 11-12 category by winning a bronze medal. Each of them performed incredible routines with great form and incredible horizontal displacement.

Kalnicenko received a few nine-plus scores from the judges. Nine-year-old,Manon Bailey was one of the youngest competitors and this was her first international, just making the required entry age.

Kalnicenko finished day one in first place after two rounds well ahead of her opposition and went into the day-two finals and medal jump-off in prime position and one of only three British jumpers to make the top eight among national team members from Poland, Sweden and the Netherlands.

A zero start final and being last up to perform at such a distinguished event, the immeasurable pressure produced a nervous incomplete routine from

Kalnicenko, culminating in a fifth-place finish behind participants from Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands and England. Next up for Kalnicenko and her team-mates is the league national finals in Sheffield.

The Regis School-based club are opening spaces on Tuesday and Thursday evenings to over-12s who are enthusiastic and want to be trampolinists.

The club are also offering trials for their squad. For more information, visit: www.dragonflyers-club.co.uk