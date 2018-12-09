Bognor trampolining talents mix it with nation's best

The English Institute of Sport in Sheffield played host to the trampoline league finals and there was success for Bognor’s Dragonflyers Trampolining Club.

The top-ranked performers from across the UK after a series of four national events battled for a national medal.

Six Dragonflyers qualified for the event, but four entered the challenge. Jumping at the very top level was Sofija Kalnicenko. At league one, her competition was immense.

Facing performers who have previously knocked her off first position, the 13-year-old needed to overcome her nerves, stay focused and perform to her potential under extreme pressure.

Kalnicenko rose to the challenge producing a fantastic 9.4 difficulty at sensational height with 9.85 horizontal displacement and awesome form to take gold in the 13-14 age group with a personal best of 91.460 over two routines with her nearest opposition 14th in Britain Rhianne Mulligan from City of Salford, scoring 87.820.

Kalnicenko went on to score 49.560 in her final round, a further 2.015 ahead of her rival and well ahead of Rhianon Roberts Britain’s number ten.

And almost three whole marks above Emma Wilson who knocked Kalnicenko off prime position at the spring series.

Jumping in the nine-14 open synchro were Libby Morton and Lucy Hijmans, finishing in fifth place, with the former finishing ninth, Hijmans in 16th, and Rosie budge 19th at individual league two.

Morton and Hijmans’ individual horizontal displacement scores were top in their event with Morton’s form scores ranked fourth missing out on a medal purely due to time of flight. Budge recovered from a crash in her set to achieve a 6.8 difficulty voluntary routine, her first attempt at double back somersaults in competition.