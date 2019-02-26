Bognor trampolining talents show their worth in national qualifiers

Dragonflyers Trampolining Club took a young and inexperienced team to Eastleigh for the southern region National Development Programme qualifiers.

The aim was to achieve a regional finals qualification score of 46 and a spot at the regional championships, where the top two earn a place in the regional team.

Eight of the 16 participating at the national development event were new Flyers members and first-time competitors, while ten were under 13 – and all did the Regis School-based club proud.

Eight medals were achieved, one gold, five silver and two bronze. Ten reached above the 46-point benchmark.

Experienced Izzy Hauxwell was a silver medalist with 52.8; Rosie Budge took silver and was just 0.05 off gold with 51,85.

William Foden got silver with 50.85, and newcomers Olivia Cogger (49,95) Zoe Maskall (49.70), Finlay Russell (48.15), Jasmine Sore (47.20), Jorja Riley, Daniel Boon (silver) and Lucas Bailey (silver) all obtained 46.9 or better.

Bognor boxer cashes in

Bognor squash aces get a lift

Narrowly missing out after a week away from training with 45.35, yet taking gold at NDP five (nine to ten years) was Manon Bailey.

Jacob Carr and Jayden Gates achieved bronze with 45.45 and 44.65.

Flyers’ horizontal displacement scores were incredible with the majority of performers scoring 9.8 or above, a few achieving the perfect ten.

With one more qualifier to go, the club are confident their new young performers will control the nerves, perform to their potential and gain places at the regional finals.

Interested in trampolining? Why not join this inspiring club? Recreational classes are on Mondays 4.30pm-5.30pm, with squad training Monday to Thursday evenings. Details on the club website - www.dragonflyers-club.co.uk