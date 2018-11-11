Bowlers pair up for West Sussex title bid

West Sussex short-mat bowlers held their county over-55s pairs tournament at Westergate and 22 pairs competed.

After the round-robin games the top eight pairs competed in the main KO stages and the next eight in the plate.

In the main draw the first semi-final matched Lavant’s Jackie Lee and Terry Haigh against Robin Armstrong from Infinity and Andy Smith from Southbourne with Armstrong and Smith winning 11-6.

In the other semi-final Fittleworth’s Gavin Jones and Bernard Adsett faced Freddie Kaucher of The Martlets and Ron Booty from Upper Beeding with Kaucher and Booty winning 14-5. In the final Kaucher and Booty took an early lead and held on to win 11-4.

The third/fourth place play-off was a very tight game with Jones and Adsett just coming out on top at the end 10-8 to win the Fittleworth club’s first county trophies with their third-place medals.

In the plate final Bognor’s Marion and Brian Goodland faced The Martlets’ Monica Enticknap and David Luxford. An extra deciding end was won by The Martlets’ duo.

The West Sussex premier team visited neighbours Hampshire and faced a very strong team, going down 26-12.

In the singles Infinity’s Chris Page lost 13-12 and 21-7 while club-mate Jack Rollings lost 17-8 and won 16-13. In the pairs Infinity’s Robin Armstrong with Lavant’s Peter Whale won 12-8 and 19-9. In the triples the Bognor combination of Joyce Abel with Clive and Pam Andrews lost 19-6 and 14-7.

In the fours the Lavant combination of Jackie Lee, Terry Haigh and Peter Winter lost 12-8 and 18-9 whilst the Infinity combination of Denise Kirby and Steve Jeffery with Southbourne’s Audrey Bull lost 10-8 and 9-5.

The B team visited Kent for a friendly and lost 28-12. In the singles Bognor’s David Stansmore drew 13-13 and 15-15. In the pairs Crablands’ Denise and Bill Merritt lost 13-9 and won 16-15.

In the fours Bognor’s Marion and Reg Hatch with Fittleworth’s Lorraine Berry and Crablands’ Rod Shambrook lost 16-6 and 19-5 while West Chiltington’s Jenny and Roland Naldrett with Fittleworth’s Marilyn Knight won 9-6 and lost 7-5.

ARUN

Arun played in the next round of the Egham Trophy, a mixed competition, beating Langney Sports on all rinks for a 103-55 success.

Scores - home: Viv Greenaway, Rick Corkett, Marion Richards, Tony Sayers won 22-14; Glyn Ball, Bridget Collins, Ricky Hobbs, April Janman won 29-16; Away - Chris Hobbs, Paul Murphy, Betty Spicer, Peter Hannam won 31-12; Collin Gilham, Denise Latter, Wendy Adams, Brian Butler won 21-13.

Arun ladies hosted a friendly against Wey Valley, winning 125-100.

Scores: Sheila Stocker, Jean Herdman, Maggie Brand, Sue Miles won 29-9; Jenny Hamilton, Joan Adams, Mary Potter, Marion Richards won 25-14; C Hobbs, Joan Whetstone, B Arnell, P Jones won 23-14; Marion Keers, Brenda McGovern, C Horsley, Betty Spicer won 19-16; Christine Hillier, G Conley, Janet Whitfield, Margaret Phillips won 21-19; Iris Brooker, Sheila Jones, Maureen Bacon, Lynn Hathaway lost 17-19.

Arun played a mixed friendly against Crablands when they showed their mastery of indoor bowling despite several present and former Arun bowlers playing for the visitors.

Arun’s top rink was skipped by Eric King after they set the pace with seven shots on the first end and this was followed by Tony Sayers team four ends later with another seven. The final score was 186-77 to Arun, winning on five and drawing on one rink.

Scores: E Lawrence, L Saunders, R Osment, K Ball (s) drew 17-17; J Sparrow, B Lawson, P Wakeford, M.Phillips (s) won 29-7; C Chester, Ayling, V Pickering, T Sayers (s) won 38-13; P Green, E Heywood, T Tack, M King (s) won 28-13; P Simmonds, B Lilley, B Sanford, B Butler (s) won 26-18; B McGovern, J Whetstone, J Brazier, E King won 48-9.

Arun’s men faced Victory in the second round of the Denny Cup and took something of a battering, on both home and away rinks, losing overall 111-60.

Scores - home: Peter Green Kevin Ball Alan Avery Peter Hannam (s) lost 28-11; Brian Rebbeck Glyn Ball Rick Hobbs Gordon Leaman (s) lost 20-23; Away - Dave Jackson, Ricky Corkett, Paul Murphy, Brian Butler (s) lost 19-27; Pete Miles, Colin Gilham, Gary Miller, Tony Sayers (s) lost 10-33.

MIDHURST

The Eagles are flying again, winning both of their latest matches. A league game against Fittleworth was a very nip and tuck game all the way to the end, with a draw on mat one and mat two winning by one shot giving the Eagles five points to one. The friendly mat drew.

Scores: D Morgan, D Berry, C Dixon, T Berry drew 16-16; S Tait, S Trussler, C Morgan, R Weeks won 20-19; (friendly): C Harkness, S Trussler, R Softly, J Etheridge-Barns drew 17-17.

In a friendly against Norfolk, two mats had very close games again – one mat winning with two shots on the last end after trailing by one. The second mat won by two shots, again on the last end. The third mat had a great win by 27 shots.

Scores: C Harkness, S Enticknap, D Berry, T Berry won 22-21; L Stevens, I Frost, C Dixon, R Weeks won 23-21; S Tait, R Softly, C Morgan, J Etheridge-Barns won 37-10.

LAVANT

Lavant Blue started the season hosting Comptons in a cup match. Jim Sharrod’s team lost 29-13, while Tony Boxhall’s team drew 16-16.

Lavant A played away at Downsman in the KO Cup and Peter Whale’s team went down 33-12 and Peter Winter’s team won 18-15.

Lavant hosted a friendly against Nyetimber using all three mats.

Peter Winter’s rink won 27-9, Peter Whale and team won 23-8, with Tony Bleach’s rink having a closer match but coming out 18-13 winners.

Lavant Blue thosted a league game against Midhurst Eagles and enjoyed an overall win of 44-30.

Rink one under Jim Sharrod won 32-15, Tony Boxall’s team ended 22-15 up, while Peter Whale’s rink, in a friendly, found the green to their liking and won 39-7.

BOGNOR GOODWOODS

Nyetimber Lions played Walberton and had a successful afternoon scoring four points.

Scores: G Booker, B Sayers, A Macleod, A Booker won 31-12; L Griffiths, C Searle, C Smith, C Witt lost 15-22; (friendly): D Young, K Young, H Poulasides, A Crew won 30-10.

OUTDOOR CLUBS

MIDHURST

Midhurst Bowling Club held their annual presentation dinner at Cowdray Park Golf Club, with 46 members and guests presented.

Club captain Gerald Dixon opened the evening by thanking the committee and numerous others for hard work put in during the past year. He followed this by proposing a toast to celebrate the successes the club had enjoyed during the past season.

In the Three Counties Bowls Fellowship, both the A and B teams won their respective divisions one and four with the B team gaining promotion to division three.

On the Three Counties BF finals day at Haslemere, they won the rinks (fours) final and were runners-up in the triples final.

On top of that they also won the Petersfield Cup by narrowly beating Rogate.

The trophies for the season were presented by club president Howard Seymour and to complete the evening there was a super raffle with prizes donated by members.