Bowlers set for ‘clash of the seasons’

Southbourne Bowls Club have completed another successful winter of outdoors bowling on their all-weather green. Nearly every Monday and Friday morning throughout the winter, up to 40 bowlers (Polar Bears) from local clubs including Chichester, Wittering, Arundel, Emsworth, Little Spain and Crablands have come to Southbourne for competitive roll-ups.

The Polar Bears will open the Southbourne summer season on Sunday, April 22, with a match against the regular Southbourne summer bowlers.

Petworth Bowls Club are holding an open day on Sunday (April 8) from 2pm to 5pm and would love potential new members to go and try this great sport.

Southbourne will be running an open session on Saturday, March 21, from 10am to 1pm when members of the public are welcome to come and try out bowling and have a free cup of tea or coffee.

Southbourne Rovers 31 Midhurst Eagles 71

Southbourne Rovers had to go with one bowler short for their away match against Midhurst Eagles. Though Southbourne lost badly on the mat with only three bowlers, they still managed a good win on the other mat skipped by Malcolm Keane.

Scores: Colin Bulbeck, Alex Horne, Margaret Odell, Malcolm Keane (s) won 25-20; Mary Thornton, Irene Jennings, Alan Williams (s) lost 51-6.

ARUN

Arun won 89-75 in a ladies’ friendly against Worthing.

Scores: J Foster, M Bateman, S Miles won 26-4; E Keywood, J Hamilton, R Pickering won 21-9; D Mitchell, R Wiedenheoft, B Spicer drew 19-19; M Bonney, P Jones, D Latter lost 19-14; B Williams, B Lawson, W Adams lost 24-9.

Arun ladies played against Horsham in a league match, winning on all five rinks and by 122-52.

Scores: P Corkett, M Potter, M Phillips, B Spicer won 33-3; J Foster, C Horsley, J Whitfield, D Latter won 28-9; J Boucher, P Terry, B Jones, M Richards won 23-9; D Mitchell, L Hathaway, B Collins, W Adams won 18-12; C Hobbs, M Bacon, S Miles, A Janman won 20-19.

Arun ladies played against the men in the second match for the Osborne Trophy. In a very close match the men won 116-115. With one more match to go in the series of three, the ladies still have the overall lead.

Scores: L Carthen, R Smith, S Simmons, B Spicer lost 30-11 to C Gillham, PE Brook, C Spicer, A Avery; T Finch, B Cairns, M Potter lost 26-14 to T Gibney, A Anderson, M Johnson; T Tack, E Keywood, E Fitch, S Stocker, R Pickering lost 18-16 to K Hellyer, P Wakeford, C Chester A Brown; C Hillier, J Adams, L Hathaway, B Collins won 28-12 against J Ayling, T Hayes, N Reynolds, J Fox; C Hobbs, M Bonney, M Brand, M Phillips won 21-17 against G King, D Jones, K Robini, P White; B Arnell, M Winter, J Whitefield, W Adams won 23-13 against A Murrell, G Finch, B Smith, B Talmage.

DONNINGTON

Donnington played a friendly at Crablands.

On rink one Donnington’s Ann Hulbert, Steph Baverstock, Peter Skinner and skip Brian Taylor beat Crablands’ Meg Pocock, Wally Obermayer, Lily Tuck and skip Peter Latchford 28-16.

And on rink two Donnington’s Maggie Maggs, Innes Taylor, Janine Banham and skip Allan Banham drew 19-19 with Mike Lockyer, Joan Taylor, Jan Obermayer and skip Trevor Wilson.

Aldingbourne welcomed Donnington for a friendly.

On rink one Donnington’s Ann Hulbert, Maggie Maggs, Janine Banham and skip Allan Banham lost 26-10 to Nancy Hudson, Joan Eggins, Norman Boxall and skip Derek Meakin.

Rink two saw Donnington’s Steph Baverstock, Colin Dean, Peter Skinner and skip Colin Hulbert beat George Arnola, Mavis Dale, Barry Wellard and skip Jim Cordingley 18-17.

HUNSTON

Hunston 38 Fittleworth 30

This was a close and enjoyable match.

Scores: J Hodnett, R King, D Regan, E Whiting won 22-11; T Hack, R Waters, D Regan, B Hodnett lost 19-16.

OUTDOOR SCENE

PETWORTH

Petworth Bowls Club are holding an open day on Sunday (April 8) from 2pm to 5pm and would love potential new members to go and try this great sport.

Players of both sexes and all levels of experience (including complete novices) will be very welcome; all equipment will be provided, please wear flat-soled shoes.

The green is in Sheepdown Drive, Petworth – it is a friendly and welcoming club and has a bar in the clubhouse. As well as casual roll-ups on Mondays, the green is free for practice play all week.

Men play in the West Sussex Bowls League, they have a mixed team in the Brooks Motors League and both men and women play a large number of mixed friendly matches.

If you can’t make the open day, visit the club any Monday evening from 5.30pm when club sessions are held, or ring club secretary Richard Stevens on 07484 178727.

CRABLANDS

Club members are looking forward to a new season and meeting up with friends old and new. Their opening day is this Sunday (April 8), starting at 2pm, a chance to get out on the green for the first time followed by a meal.

On Saturday, April 14 they welcome prospective new members between 10am and 1pm. Remember you’re never too young or old to bowl.

Give it a try at Crablands, just past Paddock Lane, Selsey.