Breakfast sailing is a breeze for Dell Quay sailors

Competitors rose early for race five of the Dell Quay SC Breakfast Breeze series.

Rob Corfield (RS 400) led the way, closely followed by three Solos and the Finn of Steve Sampson. As the RS 400 extended its lead with a run back down to Copperas West, the chasing pack consisted of the Solos, led by Richard Bridgmont, closely followed by Mark Harper and Roger Puttock, with Sampson and Duncan Llewelyn (RS Vareo) adding to the close competition.

With a reach across to new racing mark Kiln, before the beat back to the start line, the competitors enjoyed two laps of neck-and-neck racing. It wasn’t until the last beat towards the finish line that Bridgmont was eventually caught by Harper.

But as they fought it out neck-and-neck, Puttock picked up some good wind shifts to finish just ahead of the other two and behind the RS 400. After application of handicaps first place went to Puttock, with Harper second and Bridgmont third.

Race six started in a freshening wind, picking up to a steady force four by the end of this race. Following the same course it was Puttock, who rounded the windward mark first, caught only by the RS 400 which finished just under a minute ahead, concluding the 50-minute race.

After handicap applications Puttock took another first place, with Harper second and new Solo sailor Steven Holcroft securing an excellent third place.

For the series, the top three places are held by Solo sailors, with Puttock currently leading, Bridgmont lying second and Harper third, with Sue Manning (Laser Radial) challenging the Solos with fourth place.

The two final races in the series are scheduled for this Saturday, starting at 9am.