Bristol consign Chichester to first National League defeat of season

There was a mixed bag of results for Chichester Hockey Club's teams in the latest round of matches. The men's and ladies' firsts were among those beaten as they look to find their feet in their respective leagues.

Chichester 2 University of Bristol 3

National Conference West

Chichester couldn’t follow up their fine opening-day win over Isca with a second straight victory when the University of Bristol visited Chichester College.

Chi started with purpose, their pressure resulted in a number of early penalty corners. This provided Alex Pendle the opportunity to thunder one into the roof of the net.

The large home crowd didn’t have to wait long for Chichester’s second as Pendle slung the ball into the bottom corner from another penalty corner won brilliantly from an Alex Holton dribble.

Chichester could have made it three but for an excellent save to prevent Ollie Baxter deflecting the ball in. Chichester took their foot of the pedal – and paid the price.

Bristol entered the Chichester D very easily and won their first penalty corner which was well placed in the bottom corner.

It was Bristol who started the brighter in the second half. Chichester struggled to link up and gave away easy possession which resulted in Bristol putting constant pressure on the back four.

Deservedly Bristol equalised from a well-executed counter attack.

Bristol received the first yellow card of the afternoon, which sees a player sent off for five minutes, which provided Chichester with the opportunity to press.

Chichester should have gone 3-2 up when Andrew Sparshott put Jack Lerwill through but he was denied by an excellent save from the keeper.

In the dying minutes Chichester gave away the ball coming out of defence and Bristol put pressure on the Chichester goal, and a last-ditch tackle saw a penalty stoke awarded. The flick was just out of Chichester keeper Chris Bristow’s reach to give Bristol a deserved 3-2 lead.

The final two minutes brought all-out attack from Chichester but it was too little too late. Chichester will need to bounce back quickly when they face another new team, Oxford Hawks, on Sunday.

Chichester: Britow, Brown, Henn, Sewell, Wallis, Brook, Lerwill, Messenger, Holton, A Baxter, O Baxter, Sparshott, Pendle, Robinson, Ryall, Doolan.

Eastbourne 4 Chichester Ladies 2

Chichester ladies just lost out after a fast-paced and exciting 70 minutes of hockey.

Chichester midfielders Meg Goring, Kelly Stevens and Rachel Meayler pressed well through the middle.

Making tireless runs up front with lots of changes via rolling substitutions, attacking players Lottie Greenlees, Jess Gleeson and Sally Bradley put pressure on the home team’s defence.

Strong defence from Demelza Peake, Jenny Horton and Natty Halliday saw attacks fended off.

Penalty corner after penalty corner awarded to the home team was defended well but during last five minutes of the first half the hosts scored two goals in quick succession.

Chichester retaliated on the final whistle with a fabulous straight short corner off Maxime Traksel’s stick.

After coach Claire Goodger-Greenway’s team talk, Chichester chased down every pass with tenacity.

The home team forced a string of quick saves from Julie Abson while great picks from Meg Hattemore and Vic McAllister foiled the opposition’s attempts.

The ball was played into the middle to Bella Festa who fed it wide out to Lottie Greenlees on the right. She out-paced the Eastbourne defence and crossed from the baseline to the P spot where Katie Rose batted it in.

A ball lifted into Sam Munn on the line won Eastbourne a penalty stroke which was scored, putting the home team ahead 3-2.

Chichester pressed for an equaliser. In the final ten minutes a scrabble in front of the Chichester goal led to a fourth for the leaders.

Joint players of the match were Meayler and Munn.

Chichester ladies host Aldershot & Farnham this Saturday at Chichester College (3pm).

Middleton 4 Chichester Ladies 2nd 2

Sussex Ladies Premier

On a wet and cold day, players were finding it hard to grip their sticks and see where they were they were going.

The game was fast and furious at times and the visitors took the lead through Sarah Jessop. Middleton grew in confidence and swept the ball across the Chichester D, which bounced over Tracy Austin’s stick and a player put the ball in to make it 1-1.

Jac Kane in goal thwarted the Middleton attack along with Vicky Oliver-Catt.

The home side took a 2-1 lead. Chichester kept pushing and some great inter-changes from Beanie Bradley, Kath Mundy and Jessop gave Chi the equaliser.

Chichester pushed up but it was Middleton who got the upper hand with a couple of breaks as Chi got tired and they scored twice more.

Chi: Jacs Kane, Jenna Greenway, Tracy Austin, Emma Bennison, Rosie Smith, Jackie Baxter, Kate Woods, Vicky Oliver-Catt, Charlotte Stemp, Chloe Goddard, Kath Munday, Kath Mundy, Cheryl Parrott, Xenia Trueman, Beanie Bradley.

Chichester 2nd 3 Wimborne Wayfarers 1st XI 3

Hampshire/Surrey division two

Chichester’s men’s twos drew their first home game of the season against a skilful Wimborne side.

Wimborne converted a breakdown from their third penalty corner and soon doubled their lead with a deflection past Doolan in the Chichester goal.

Despite Alex Thakore strengthening the side, starting his road to recovery from injury, Wimborne went three up from a breakaway goal.

Chichester finally got a foothold in the game before half-time when Van Idestine deflected a firm cross from the left wing.

Wimborne pressed to improve their advantage forcing a penalty corner at the stroke of half-time. The drag flick was deflected by Doolan before being picked off the line by Gleeson, keeping Chichester in the game.

The second half saw Chichester come out stronger and eventually pull level with well-worked goals from Ryall in open play and Collins, putting away a penalty corner.

Chichester had a final chance to steal the points but the Wimborne defence was equal to the task.

Chichester: Doolan, Collins (c), Gleeson, Ricketts, Thakore, Van Idestine, Ryall, Pendle, Peyman, Grant, Stemp, Burroughs. Leleu.

Chichester Friars 4 Trojans Vets 8

Wessex Masters Division 1

A very difficult game against well-organised opposition resulted in the first defeat of the season for the Friars.

Within six minutes, three goals had been conceded as Trojans enjoyed total control, a pattern that continued for much of the first half.

The deficit was reduced after 13 minutes when Nick Laurence fired in a rebound. The Friars could not press any advantage and gave the ball away too often with loose passes.

Trojans increased their league after 25 minutes. Then a penalty flick was awarded to Trojans, but Rob Torrance kept it out with a good save. But Trojans added two more to make the score 6-1 at half-time.

Smart talking at the break galvanised the second half could not have been more different. Dave Walters put pressure on the key Trojans playmaker, reducing his influence.

Trojans scored again from a short corner but then the Friars took far greater control and enjoyed 20 minutes of near domination. On 47 minutes Andrew Savory dragged the ball past the keeper from a short corner. Three minutes later, he struck again from open play.

Trojans spoiled the comeback after 65 minutes with a good goal on the break. Savory then capped a remarkable ten minutes with his third, again from open play.

The Friars finished the stronger team, unfortunate not to have scored more.

This was a great advert for veterans’ hockey, helped by good umpiring by Andy Barnes and Neil Pendle.

The Friars remain top on goal difference, although Trojans and Salisbury are level on points with a game in hand.

Friars: Torrance, Walters, Mercer, Hughes, Strange, Laurence, Savory, M Pacey, Jaeger, C Pacey, Green, Smith.