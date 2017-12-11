Brown takes crown as young tennis stars shine

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosted an LTA south east winter club tour 14-and-under boys’ event.

This grade-five singles tournament was the latest in a series of junior events staged in the club’s indoor facility during the current winter competition season.

The competition was run using a compass draw format of eight players, guaranteeing all players three matches each. The tournament was run using the FAST4 Tennis format of best of three short sets, with the first player to take four games winning.

Runner-up, collecting the silver medal, was Travis Tiplady of Billingshurst, who lost in the final to Barney Brown of The Bourne 4-3 (5-2), 4-2.

Tournament referee Peter Cook said: “Once again we were entertained by tennis of an extremely high standard. It was wonderful to see all the players performing so well and demonstrating good sportsmanship and fair play throughout.”