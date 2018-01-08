Chichester 10k runners can show they’re the Masters

Organisers of next month’s Chichester 10k have learned it will double up as one of three qualifying opportunities for the Age Groups Masters England 10k.

Following the success of the England Age Groups Masters Marathon in Chester in the autumn, England Athletics have launched another representative opportunity over the shorter distance of 10k for affiliated club age group masters’ runners.

England Athletics are working with providers of some of the best 10k events in the country to reward and recognise the achievements of dedicated club runners.

The England Age Group Masters representative race will take place in Birmingham within the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10k on Sunday, May, 6.

Qualifying runners will get to don a specially-designed England Masters vest and will be allocated a front-of-race starting pen just behind the elite starters.

There are three qualifying opportunities, one each in the north, midlands and south - and the southern one is the Chichester Priory 10k, which is based at Goodwood and takes place on Sunday, February 4.

Race director Graham Jessop said: “This is fantastic news as it is nearly ten years since we have been rewarded with a prestigious award.”

In addition to ensuring they have entered the qualifying races, all athletes interested in consideration for selection should register their interest at www.englandathletics.org/masters-10k-2018