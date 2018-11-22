Chichester battle at Bath - but ladies have Haslemere hiccup

Chichester's men's first XI refused to be washed away by Bath - while the the ladies found positives in defeat at Haslemere. Here are all the latest hockey reports - send yours to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk for inclusion online and in the Observer.

Bath 2 Chichester 2

National Conference West

Chichester went to Bath knowing they needed to come away with some much-needed points.

Bath won a short corner halfway through the first half which Chichester goal keep Chris Bristow saved but he pushed it on to a Chichester defender’s foot giving Bath a second chance to go ahead ithat they took.

Bath won the ball from another Chichester attack and passed the ball up the pitch and across the circle to an unmarked player whose shot was saved – but it fell to another Bath player to put them 2-0 up going into the break.

In the second half, Chichester worked the ball up the left with Alex Thakore, who delivered a head-height ball into an empty circle for Ollie Baxter to deflect the ball into the top corner.

Chichester made their way down the right flank with Alex Baxter delivering a ball into the circle, which the goalkeeper pushed out to Thakore at the top of the circle. He controlled the ball and took a quick shot to find a Bath foot, giving Chichester a short corner.

Chichester composed themselves at the top of the circle and Alex Pendle’s flick took a deflection and to fell to Alex Messenger to slot home for 2-2.

Chichester go into the last league game before the Christmas break at Cardiff keen to pick up points anbd improve on their ninth position.

They keep fighting back - but still lose

Men's team learn a lot at uni

Haslemere Ladies 2 Chichester Ladies 0

South Division 3B

Chichester ladies are battling well in games – but struggling to win them, and are second from bottom as a result.

Fourth-placed Haslemere were always going to give Chi a tough game.

For Chichester, Meg Hattemore had a stormer on the left wing and she set up Katie Rose for a shot.

The Haslemere fowards did well to hold Chi off but Max Traksel sent a shot on narrowly went wide.

Jess Gleeson had a bullet of a shot on goal 20 minutes which rebounded off the bar.

At the other end Claire Goody kept Chi out of trouble diving and sliding all over the D in front of goal.

Demelza Peake kept the coast clear as she cleared two off the line. But five minutes before half-time a disputed short corner was given, Haslemere slotting a drag flick in the bottom corner.

In the second half the Chi forward line worked well together. The magic couldn’t be converted into goals and the game finished 2-0 to Haslemere and Chichester felt they deserved at least a point.

Chi will take their team spirit and positivity into this week as they host Teddington at Chichester College (3pm).

Chi Ladies: Goodger-Greenway; Goring; Peake; Sambel; Hattemore; Mealyer; Rose; Jones; Bradley; Traksel, Fiesta, Greenlees; Gleeson; Munn.

Sussex Ladies premier division

Chichester 2s 1 Mid Sussex 1s 4

After a fine display last week, Chichester felt they were turning a corner – but in the premier league every match is tough.

Chichester appeared not to be switched on and soon Mid Sussex were 1-0 up. Passing from the home side was not up to scratch and they kept putting themselves under pressure by giving the ball away.

It seemed like déjà vu when the visitors scored again.As the half went on Chi settled but Sussex scored once more to take a 3-0 lead at half-time.

It was a different Chichester side that came out after the break. Putting pressure on Mid Sussex higher up the pitch meant they had to make decisions quicker, which led to mistakes, and Chichester took advantage.

Passing improved and marking several opposition players out of the game gave Chi confidence to push forward. Unfortunately Mid Sussex slipped through once more and scored their fourth.

Chichester, now playing much better, got the consolation goal when Vicky Oliver-Catt and Sarah Jessop set up Josephine Hallier, who beat a defender, went round the goalie and shot inside the far post.

Chichester Ladies: Abson, Austin, Bennison, Baxter, Horton, Hurd, Woods, Oliver-Catt, Stemp, Parrott, Jessop, Mundy, Hallier.

South Saxon 2s v Chi Ladies 3s

The ladies threes travelled to Hastings with only nine (very dedicated0 players and knew they’d have to work hard for each other – and everyone stepped up to the challenge.

From a perfect short-corner routine, an excellent goal off the post by Chloe Goddard gave Chi the lead.

Both teams had chances but great saves by Jacs Kane ensured it was 1-0 at the break.

Kaitie Hanaway, playing for first time in two seasons, had her work cut out but kept going.

In the second half, constant pressure by South Saxons paid off with them scoring two goals on the break.

Chichester fought on, with Kim Howarth taking some quick-thinking free hits, creating some excellent chances.

But the imbalance in numbers took its toll and South Saxons scored again on the break.

It an epic team effort by Chichester, who came off shattered but all very pleased with the performance.

Chi threes: Kane, Stemp, Horton, Crisp, Kies,Hanaway, Balktye, Howarth, Goddard.

Chichester 4s 5 Gillingham 2s 0

Chi fours continued their great form with an accomplished win over Gillingham twos.

In a top-of-the-table clash, the opening ten minutes were cagey.

As the half progressed Chichester wrestled control and started to carve out chances.

Chichester broke the deadlock through a well-worked short corner routine finished on the reverse stick by the industrious Tom Garriock.

Chi finished the half in the ascendancy, monopolising possession.

After a rousing half-time team talk by coach Andy Barnes, the fours came out guns blazing and were rewarded with a second goal. Some great work by Craig Hindmarsh and Kit Steely carved open some space to release Jason Lansdale in on goal, who rounded the keeper and finished from a tight angle.

Chi scored again shortly after, Hindmarsh scoring a short corner with a crisp strike. A great team goal followed that involved seven players and culminated in Conor Lutton finishing at the far post.

MoM Sean MacEnri applied the finishing touch to a great win by scoring his first goal for the team, a well worked short corner routine into the bottom corner.

The win lifted Chi three points clear at the top of the table.

Havant 0 Chi Ladies 4s 5

Chichester Ladies fours put a disappointing performance behind them at Havant.

With a number of supporters on the sidelines, Chi dominated from the off and attacked the Havant goal with confidence.

A foul from Havant when clearing the ball off their line resulted in Chi being awarded a penalty flick. Caroline Dale, after discussing tactics with Rachel Austin, took it and gave Chi the lead.

Strong work in the middle from Mel Litchfield, Debbie Cox and Gillian Ashton allowed Heidi Johnson and Mandy Clark to use their pace and skill to carve through the Havant defence. A pass from Clark across the Havant D was narrowly missed by Sarah Whittington but Clark got two more for Chi in quick succession.

Chi were able to push up with Chris Priddle, Johnson and Clark on one side and Austin, Dale and Elaine Cruttenden on the other working as a unit.

When Havant did break, Chi responded with strong direction from Litchfield and Char O’Callaghan to ensure the space and players were marked well.

The second half saw Whittington position herself in the Havant D and have an attempt off the line. Two more goals from Clark ensured a big win. Chi displayed strong teamwork and moved back up the league table.

Player of the match was Mandy Clark.

Chi fours: O’Callaghan, Priddle, Cruttenden, Cox, Ashton, Litchfield, Austin, Dale, Johnson, Clark, Whittington.