Chichester folk invited to free tenpin night

A Chichester company is inviting families and charities to bowl for free for a chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Tenpin – the family entertainment centre based at Chichester Gate Leisure Park – is hosting an invite only launch event this Wednesday (July 25) where all 16 lanes will be offered for free for two hours.

Families and friends - and also charities - are encouraged to form teams of up to six players and enter their group into the competition. These teams will compete against each other for the chance to win a year’s worth of free bowling at Tenpin Chichester, and prize money of up to £900 for a charity of their choice. Winners will walk away with an engraved trophy to commemorate the achievement

Danny Bean, general manager, at Tenpin Chichester said: “We recently acquired the Chichester site and added it to our already strong portfolio.

“After injecting half a million pounds into a refurbishment we wanted to host an event which showcased the new interior and gave something back to the wider community. Being able to offer nearly 100 places to bowl for free, and donating funds to good causes, is our way of doing this. It looks like it will be a striking evening of fun and fundraising!”

Groups who wish to participate and have ‘spare’ time from 6.15pm–8.30pm on Wednesday 25th July are asked to email summerbowl@pmwcom.co.ukto register for a place. When responding, please be advised that any teams entered will need to comprise a minimum of four and a maximum of six people.

For more information on Tenpin and to find your local centre please visit www.tenpin.co.uk.