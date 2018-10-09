Chichester Half Marathon 2018 - check out our picture special

It was another great day for Chichester-area athletics as more than 700 runners pounded the streets and the countryside in the 2018 Chi Half Marathon.

Our photographer was there to capture all the pre-race, race and post-race action and you can see 34 of his pictures in the gallery above.

Runners shortly after the start in Westgate / Picture by Derek Martin

The half marathon was won by local favourite James Baker, while Emily Iredale of Midhurst Milers took the women's crown.

You can see a full list of finishers and their times in the Observer on Thursday.

