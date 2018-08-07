Chichester ladies get the better of Crablands hosts

A Crablands ladies’ GS&M match at home to Chichester garnered just two points thanks to the great efforts of their winning rink. Chichester won 44-39.

Scores; Chris Lewendon, Joan Adams, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles won 26-9; Melva Bateman, Val Foyle, Mollie Back and Sue Blyth lost; (friendly): Jo Green, Grace Humphreys, Maggie Brand and Carole Cornwell lost.

A men’s friendly at Norfolk Bowls Club saw Crablands win 88-59.

Scores: Derrick Watson, Albert Humphreys, Nigel Reynolds and Mark Heasman won 25-9; Richard Green, Mike Smith, Lew Lewendon and Tony Dade won 27-13; Keith Palin, Ron Eastland, Cyril Pestle and Alan Blyth won 21-20; Dave White, Jack Freeborough, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey lost 15-27.

In a men’s WS League division-two match away to Bognor B, Crablands gained four points to Bognor’s six in a 69-81 loss.

Scores: Keith Palin, Lew Lewendon, Tony Dade and Ian Ford won 21-16; Nigel Crump, Albert Humphreys, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey won 20-16; Cyril Pestle, Peter Blackman, John Cornwell and Mark Heasman lost 17-19; Nigel Reynolds, Alan Blyth, Tony Hanlon and Alan Bateman lost 11-30.

CHICHESTER

Chichester A 102 Southbourne 66

Chichester A entertained Southbourne in a West Sussex League division-one match and collected eight points from a 36-shot victory.

Scores: Peter Whale, Kevin Ball, Simon Tooley, Mick Page (skip) won 22-16; Peter Green, Derek Leach, Nick Anderson, Matt Bonnar (skip) lost 24-17; Mick Campbell, Stuart Meyer, Gary Miller, Jim Davis (skip) won 32-16; Les Etherington, Brian Butler, David Schofield, Tony Sayers (skip) won 31-10.

Middleton 77 Chichester B 74

In a very close West Sussex League division-three match at Middleton, Chichester B lost out by just three shots and returned with four points.

Scores: Tony Daines, Bernard Money, Peter Merritt, Chris Wade (skip) lost 23-16; Paul Chivers, Mike Davis, Les Shipp, Peter white (skip) won 27-16; Joe Dyke, Stuart Wilson, Duncan Gray, Jim Neilson (skip) lost 27-11; Glyn Ball, Peter Doust, Mike Lewis, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 20-11.

Chichester A 88 Tarring Priory A 48

With two good wins and two narrow defeats Chichester A picked up six points in their West Sussex League division-one game at home to Tarring Priory A.

Scores: Les Etherington, Stuart Meyer, Brian Butler, Tony Sayers (skip) won 26-10; Peter Whale, Colin Spicer, Derek Leach, Mick Page (skip) lost 17-15; Kevin Ball, David Schofield, Gary Miller, Jim Davis (skip) won 33-6; Ian Linfield, Mick Campbell, Peter Green, Nick Anderson (skip) lost 15-14.

The West Sussex League division-three match between Chichester B and East Preston B was rained off with each side taking five points.

Chichester 159 Fishbourne 66

Chichester record a comfortable friendly win at home to Fishbourne.

Scores: Kevin Ball, Les Etherington, Peter Whale (skip) won 25-11; Mercedes Neilson, Stuart Wilson, Mike Lewis (skip) won 33-7; Frances Downing, Stephen Goddard, Peter White (skip) won 24-7; Maggie Maggs, Chas Campling, Guy Buckle (skip) won 23-19; Peter Hague, Steph Baverstock, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 28-13; Lis Campling, John Walters, Jim Neilson (skip) won 26-9.

WITTERINGS

East Preston 36 Witterings 33

The Witterings ladies visited East Preston for GS&M League match played in a very friendly spirit and enjoyed by all.

Witterings gained two points in a very close game.

Scores: Sheila Currell, Chris Horsley, Val Hooker and Barbara Newman (Sk) lost 14-19; Marion Corbett, Margaret Bowell, Maureen Mulligan and Diane Leach (Sk) won 19-17.

Witterings 39 Storrington 25

Witterings had a 14-point win in the BM League.

Scores: Sue Dobson, Carole Tuffin, Gwilym Morgan (s) won 18-15; Glyn Dobson, Diane Leach, Ray Stephens (s) won 21-10.

WEST DEAN

West Dean 49 Fishbourne 44

West Dean were the overall winners by five shots in a return match with Fishbourne on an unusually wet evening at home on their rinks in West Dean Gardens. They were the winners on two rinks and drew on the third.

Scores: Pam Patterson, John Jones, Jim Sharrod [s] won 16-14; Diana Carver, John Butterworth, Phil Muggeridge [s] won 17-14;

Philip Rawcliffe, Ann Hiscock, Tony Boxall [s] drew 16-16.

MIDDLETON

It has been a long time since Middleton men beat Chichester but, in the West Sussex League, they did just that last week.

The next day, Middleton ladies, playing Worthing Pavilion in a Game Set & Match League fixture, also recorded a fine win.

There was no such luck for Middleton in their away fixture to Petworth in a Brooks Motors League mixed match, where Petworth reversed their loss against Middleton earlier in the month.

Middleton 77 Chichester B 74

Scores: Jim Delaney, Peter Lush, John Graham, John Wilson won 23-16; Chopsie Chapman, John Green, Brian Brooks, Gary Steventon lost 16-27; Barry Denny, Jim Maher, Trevor Finch, Andrew Nurse won 27-11; Terry Bridge, Jeff Pickard, Keith Berkeley, Bob Colvin lost 11-20. Middleton 6pts, Chichester 4pts.

Middleton 47 Worthing Pavilion 31

Scores: Jane Nurse, Muriel Fox, Valerie Maher, Rosemary Gregory won 30-14; Irene Ormsby, Sonia Denny, Pat Eccles, Sheila Currall drew 17-17. Middleton 5pts Worthing Pavilion 1pt.

Middleton 24 Petworth 61

Scores: Valerie Maher, Rosemary Gregory, Bob Colvin lost 16-29; Pat Eccles, Peter Lush, Andrew Nurse lost 8-32. Petworth 6pts.

BOGNOR

Bognor men’s B team played away to East Preston A in West Sussex League division two. They won on two rinks but lost overall 80-87, scoring four league points.

Scores: N Burchfell, S Webster, P Hasler, J Blacow 20-17; N Short, B Smith, K Graham, T Gaskin 17-21; B Stabler, M Bird, R Osment, B Hey 25-21; G Cook, D Wells, G Kendall, D Matkins 18-28.

Bognor ladies played Norfolk in the Game, Set & Match League. They won on one rink and overall by 42-37, scoring four league points.

Scores: L Saunders, B Charlesworth, A Parry, M Phillips 17-25; C Dunham, H Down, B Reardon, J Gibson 25-12.

PAGHAM

A men’s four-rink league game versus Goring Manor was won 80-76 by Pagham, who took six points.

Scores: N Terry, T Hayes, G Cutts, R Dear lost 17-24; P Langridge, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 18-13; C Stone, M Adams, J Fox, T Tack lost 19-25; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 26-14.

A men’s league match against Pulborough was cancelled because of flooded greens at Pulborough.

MIDHURST

It was not a good fweek or either of the Midhurst BC Farnham and District League teams, both sufferin heavy defeats.

Cranleigh A 72 (4pts) Midhurst A 39 (1pt)

Scores: Malcolm Hutchings, Dot Berry & Terry Berry lost 10-24; Catherine Dixon, Bob Butterfield & Paul Chuter lost 10-30; Annie Chuter, Dave King & Gerald Dixon won 19-18.

Midhurst B 40 (1pt) Rowledge B 45 (4pts)

Scores: Sue Ralph, Phil Kingswell & Phil Wells lost 13-17; Alan Ricketts, Richard Softly & Stuart Largan lost 9-11; Howard Seymour, Colin Downham & Roy Ralph won 18-17.

Midhurst 64 Arundel 59

In the week’s friendlies Midhurst had a narrow win by five shots against Arundel.

Scores: Stella Taite, Alan Ricketts & Malcolm Hutchings tied 15-15; Jack Jurado, Howard Seymour & Colin Downham won 19-16; Lilly Kingswell, Michael D J Smith & Phil Kingswell lost 12-17; Delphine Clark, Dot Berry & Richard Softly won 18-11.

Midhurst 76 Fishbourne 54

Midhurst entertained Fishbourne and won on three of the four rinks and by 22 shots overall.

Scores: Delphine Clark, Malcolm Hutchings & Phil Wells won 23-11; Sue Ralph, Roy Ralph & Colin Downham won 21-8; Stella Taite, John Allen & Phil Kingswell lost 11-19; Dot Berry, Alan Ricketts & Terry Berry won 21-16.

Fittleworth 25 Midhurst 35

Midhurst visited Fittleworth and won by ten shots overall.

Scores: Sue Ralph, Roy Ralph & Terry Berry won 16-14; Dot Berry, Catherine Dixon & Annie Chuter won 19-11.

The annual club competition for the John Sadler Trophy was cancelled on Sunday in the heavy rain.