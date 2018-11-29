Chichester Racquest & Fitness Club tennis team pick up awards after successful season

The Portsmouth and District LTA Winter and Summer Series 2017-18 awards ceremony was held at the Lee-on-the-Solent Tennis Club.

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club’s tennis teams, who take part in the league, have had extremely successful seasons.

And they were rewarded with several trophies, certificates and an unexpected triumph in an inaugural award this year.

Team captains Amanda Boyce and Suzanna Troy plus team member Louise Kislingbury attended the ceremony to collect the winners’ trophies for the Ladies’ Masters Division One, Mixed Masters Division One and Mixed Doubles Division Three, with the runners-up certificate for the Men’s Doubles Division Three.

At the well-attended event, a new award was also announced.

The Endurance Trophy for the highest number of games played during the season was won by Chichester’s mixed Division One team for their impressive total of 633 games representing an average of 79 games per match.