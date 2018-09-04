Chichester thrower Hall is a true master in the hammer

Chichester’s top veteran thrower and club coach, Andy Hall, pulled off the biggest win of his career at a rain soaked Alexandra Stadium in Birmingham by winning the British Masters hammer championships for his over-55 age group.

In a long career from his time as a local schoolboy where he still holds one of the junior discus records, Hall has returned to Chichester in recent years and has become a vital part of the club’s senior team as well as imparting his considerable wealth of knowledge and experience to Chichester new crop of promising juniors.

The latest competition was an opportunity to battle against the best athletes in his age group and right from the outset it was obvious that conditions were going to be challenging, especially for the balance and athleticism needed for the demands of the hammer.

Knowing the importance of getting a safe throw on the board early in the competition, Hall avoided the mistake of several others and managed a throw of well over 30 metres to put him among the leaders from round one.

25 years completed for Chichester and Baker

With conditions if anything deteriorating as the competitions progressed, Hall kept his concentration and was rewarded with a best throw of just short of 40 metres which was more than many of his rivals could manage on the day and scoop a well-deserved gold medal.

It was nearly a double success with a runners-up spot in the weight throw with a new personal best but just 30cm behind the winner. This marks a fine personal success for Hall.

All the local athletics and other grass-roots sport