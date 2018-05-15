Chichester youngsters can be happy with their hockey

Chichester’s under-12 boys represented the club superbly at the In 2 Hockey South finals.

Chi HC have had an amazing year with adult and junior teams all playing well and doing the club proud.

Our successes came from an incredible work-rate, clever opportunism, great unselfish team play and distribution, all with the courage of lions.

One of the under-12s’ parents said: “Our small (and my goodness they were small compared to other teams) boys were phenomenal. To lose on flicks was gutting.

“We went 3-0 up in the first half, completely blind-sided Guildford, but then they woke up, and were lightning quick, amazing skills and generally awesome.

“We never ever stopped fighting, right to the end, when all but three were in tears. No-one ‘left anything on the pitch’. Our successes came from an incredible work-rate, clever opportunism, great unselfish team play and distribution, all with the courage of lions. The supporters were in tears at the end too.

“The three coaches encouraged and nurtured, I cannot praise them enough, both for today and over the years. We received an awful lot of praise from coaches from the biggest clubs in the country.”

Meanwhile, Chichester Hockey Club hosted a junior festival at Chichester College.

Nine clubs from Hampshire, Surrey and Sussex participated, bringing 11 under-eight teams and 18 under-ten teams to experience festival hockey as it should be played – with great spirit, enjoyment and with no lack of skill… all in the sunshine.

The players played their hearts out and the sidelines were packed with friends and families.

The festival was the finale to an excellent season for the Chichester youngsters. They have played at a number of festivals across the region, developing their skills enormously.

They have attended Monday-night training sessions since September, which has helped them improve their skills. Largely this is thanks to the commitment of the many volunteer coaches and helpers, led fantastically by head coach Claire Greenway come rain or shine.