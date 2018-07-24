Chirpy Chichester through to two county finals

It's a bumper bowls round-up this week - and it's led by Chichester ladies, who have reached the finals of two county competitions.

Chichester ladies are through to the zone finals of both the Sussex Double Rink and the Sussex Top Club after convincing wins against Burgess Hill and Hurstpierpoint.

Chichester 51 Burgess Hill 16

Scores: Home: Bridget Collins, Steph Baverstock, Sue Miles & Denise Latter won 19-10; Away: Chris Hobbs, Debbie Hogg, Wendy Adams & Betty Spicer won 32-6.

Chichester 96 Hurstpierpoint 51

Scores: Singles: Denise Latter won 21-6; Pairs: Chris Hobbs & Betty Spicer won 28-17; Triples: Steph Baverstock, Bridget Collins & April Janman won 25-11; Fours: Frances Downing, Debbie Hogg, Sue Miles & Wendy Adams won 22-17.

In the BM Mixed League Chichester played at RAFA, winning on both rinks taking all six points and away at Storrington drawing on one rink and losing on the other taking only one point.

RAFA 25 Chichester 38

Scores: Frances Downing, Stuart Wilson & Brian Butler won 38-25; Mike Davis, Mercedes Neilson & Peter Whale won 20-19.

Chichester 24 Storrington 34

Scores: Frances Downing, Terry Wiseman & Betty Spicer lost 9-19; Mike Davis, Stuart Wilson & Sue Miles drew 15-15.

* Chris Hobbs, Debbie Hogg, Wendy Adams & Betty Spicer are through to the next round of the Gladys Rowland competition after beating Haywards Heath at home 25-6.

Chichester 36 Maltravers 24

In a friendly at home to Maltravers, Chichester won on one rink and just lost on the other.

Scores: Maggie Maggs, Mary Potter, Mercedes Neilson & Wendy Adams won 20-7; Debbie Hogg, Pat Fisher, Steph Baverstock & Jean Hole lost 36-24.

Chichester B 85 Maltravers 69

In their West Sussex League division-three match at home to Maltravers, Chichester B were ahead on only one rink, but a superb fightback over the last seven ends saw Chichester winning on three rinks to take eight points from a 16-shot victory.

Scores: John Walters, Stuart Wilson, Duncan Gray, Michael Hannant (skip) won 30-12; Terry Wiseman, Glyn Ball, Mike Lewis, Mike Bayfield (skip) lost 19-12; Stephen Goddard, Bernard Money, Peter Merritt, Chris Wade (skip) won 20-19; Paul Chivers, Mike Davis, Nigel Dearman, Peter White (skip) won 23-19.

Chichester B 85 Storrington 71

At home to Storrington in West Sussex League division three, Chichester won by 14 shots and taking seven points.

Scores: Paul Chivers, Stephen Goddard, Les Shipp, Peter White (skip) won 32-16; Tony Daines, Bernard Money, Peter Merritt, Chris Wade (skip) lost 22-10; John Walters, Stuart Wilson, Duncan Gray, Michael Hannant (skip) won 22-12; Terry Wiseman, Glyn Ball, Mike Lewis, Mike Bayfield (skip) drew 21-21.

Norfolk A 67 Chichester A 87

Chichester A never recovered from a bad start away to Norfolk A in a West Sussex League division-one match and lost by 20 shots, returning with only two points.

Scores: Les Etherington, Mick Campbell, Brian Butler, David Schofield (skip) lost 16-15; Kevin Ball, Guy Buckle, Gary Miller, Matt Bonnar (skip) lost 23-18; Ian Linfield, Stuart Meyer, Jim Davis, Tony Sayers (skip) lost 33-15; Peter Whale, Colin Spicer, Derek Leach, Mick Page (skip) won 19-15.

Chichester A 25 Buxted Park 16

Chichester A moved into the quarter finals of the Edward Rowland Memorial Trophy with a nine-shot win at home against Buxted Park.

Scores: Peter Whale, Colin Spicer, Brian Butler, David Schofield (skip) won 25-16.

Arundel 108 Chichester 100

In a close friendly away to Arundel, Chichester just lost out by eight shots.

Scores: Terry Wiseman, Stuart Wilson, Nigel Dearman (skip) lost 18-15; Rink 2 won 17-16; Mercedes Neilson, Les Etherington, Stuart Meyer (skip) lost 24-16; Richard Smith, Stephen Goddard, Peter White (skip) won 24-17; Richard New, Colin Dean, Jim Neilson (skip) won 17-12; Frances Downing, Bernard Money, Peter Merritt (skip) lost 21-11.

SOUTHBOURNE

Storrington 43 Southbourne 16

Southbourne’s poor performance in away matches in the BM League this year continued with losses on both triples – although on the triple skipped by Margaret Odell it was a game of two halves with Storrington only managing one point in the second half.

Scores: Eileen Keane, Jim Jennings, Malcolm Keane (s) lost 19:7; John Staker, Irene Jennings, Margaret Odell (s) lost 25:9.

Southbourne 57 Grasshoppers 72

Southbourne met the Grasshoppers in a friendly home triples match. On a summer’s evening Southbourne had wins on two of the triples but lost on the other two triples with the Grasshoppers winning on overall score.

It was a very enjoyable evening.

Scores: John Staker, Tony Budgen, Margaret Odell (s) won 11:10; Joan Frost, Colin Bulbeck, Irene Jennings (s) lost 26:17; Grahame Wilson, Kathy Shelley, Jim Jennings (s) won 18:11; Mary Thornton, Ted Badger, Dave Young (s) lost 25:11.

Southbourne 46 Wittering 22

In a home BM League match Southbourne had a convincing win on the triple skipped by Malcolm Keane. On the other triple the scores were very close with Wittering just managing to pull ahead in the last few ends. Overall Southbourne were easy winners to take four of the six points allocated.

Scores: Alex Horne, Margaret Odell, Peter Garrard (s) lost 15:12; Eileen Keane, Dave Young, Malcolm Keane (s) won 34:7.

Fishbourne 61 Southbourne 27

Southbourne met Fishbourne in a friendly and all three triples found it very difficult to adapt to Fishbourne’s grass green. However the company and the tea afterwards were excellent.

Scores: John Staker, Alan Shelley, Margaret Odell (s) lost 17:10; Joan Frost, Rus Godfrey, Dave Young (s) lost 24:7; Eileen Keane, Ted Badger, Jim Spivey (s) lost 19:10.

Worthing 80 Southbourne 74

In their WS League match at Worthing, Southbourne managed a good win on the rink skipped by Antony Bull and, on the rink skipped by Paul Butler, Southbourne were pulling up on the last few ends but not quite enough for a win. Southbourne took two of the ten points awarded.

Scores: Peter Garrard, Eddie Neuts, Jim Spivey, Dave Alner (s) lost 22:14; Malcolm Keane, Alan Shelley, Pete Jasinski, Dave Walter (s) lost 26:15;

Colin Bulbeck, Alex Horne, Dave Fewell, Paul Butler (s) lost 20:17; Paul Simpson, Alan Williams, Andy Smith, Antony Bull (s) won 28:12.

CRABLANDS

In the Midhurst Cup (two triples at home and two away) against Petersfield, Crablands drew on both home rinks but lost on both away so are out of the competition after a 75-52 loss.

Scores: Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon and Sue Blyth drew 21-21; Chris Lewendon, Alan Blyth and Ian Ford drew 18-18; Elaine Sadler, John Cornwell and Tony Dade lost; Carole Cornwell, Val Foyle and Richard Humphrey lost.

Crablands men played Bognor B at home and won 83-72 for a welcome six points in the WS League.

Scores: Jim Tyrrell, Lew Lewendon, Alan Blyth and Alan Bateman won 30-12; Keith Palin, Jim Saunders, Tony Dade and Ian Ford won 27-13; Cyril Pestle, Peter Blackman, John Cornwell and Mark Heasman lost; Nigel Crump, Frank Carrie, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey lost.

Better fortunes came in the BM League at Pagham, where Crablands picked up all six points in winning 32-25 in two closely contested triples.

Scores: Denny Terry, Mollie Back and Sue Blyth won 17-13; Carole Cornwell, Joan Adams and Alan Blyth won 15-12; (friendly): Don Jonas, Lil Tuck and John Cornwell lost.

A men’s WS League game at Arundel gave Crablands seven points from an 85-60 win, narrowly missing a full house by three shots.

Scores: Nigel Crump, Keith Palin, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey won 29-10; Denny Terry, Jim Saunders, Tony Dade and Ian Ford won 20-13; Cyril Pestle, Frank Carrie, Peter Blackman and Mark Heasman drew 19-19; Nigel Reynolds, Albert Humphreys, Alan Blyth and Alan Bateman lost 17-18.

A ladies’ annual friendly (together with ladies from Witterings) against ladies from Portsmouth & District saw the home side win 100-86.

Scores: Margaret Bowell (W), Val Hooker (W) and Joan Adams (C) won 28-13; Chris Lewendon, Val Tyrrell and Sheila Jones (all Crablands) won 23-18; Sue Hogarth, Sheila Currell and Chris Horsley (all Witterings) won 14-10; Elaine Sadler, Lil Tuck and Mollie Back (Crablands) lost 24-26; Pat Osborn, Barbara Chandler and Carole Cornwell (Crablands) lost 11-19.

The game was followed by an excellent meal catered by Melva Bateman, Fai Dade and Sharon Ford.

Congratulations to four Crablands ladies who have won through to Leamington after a gruelling weekend in the county semi-finals at Preston (Brighton). The very best of luck to Chris Lewendon, Melva Bateman, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles.

In a Brooks Motors League match at home Crablands won four of the six points on offer by the narrowest of margins with a score of 38-37.

Scores: Chris Lewendon, Jim Saunders and Rod Shambrook won 20-14; Val Tyrrell, Elaine Sadler and Mark Heasman lost 18-23; (friendly): Sylvia Gray, Maggie Brand and Peter Farrow drew 14-14.

In the Game, Set and Match League game at home to Norfolk BC, Crablands ladies won 49-28, gaining a welcome four points.

Scores: Chris Lewendon, Melva Bateman, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles won 33-6; Elaine Sadler, Grace Humphreys, Val Foyle and Sue Blyth lost 16-22; (friendly), Pat Osborn, Lil Tuck, Joan Adams and Mollie Back drew 16-16.

WEST DEAN

West Dean 53 Fittleworth 40

Because of a lack of players from both clubs it was decided to play thre double games instead of three triples. West Dean were the winners of this home match against Fittleworth by 13 shots.

Scores: Ian Morrison, Phil Muggeridge [s] won 15-12; Roger Loten, Ann Hiscock [s] won 17-14; Diana Carver, Andy Wood [s] won 21-14.

BOGNOR

Bognor ladies played their neighbours in a very friendly game at Swansea Gardens. They won on both rinks by ten shots overall.

Scores: J Whitfield, J Adfield, A Parry, M Phillips 18-13; Carthew, B Charlesworth, B Reardon, J Spiers 22-17.

Bognor men’s A team played Worthing Pavilion A in a division-one game. Bognor won on two rinks but lost overall by 22 shots scoring four league points.

Scores: D Jackson A Lewis, N Waddock, R Gardner 19-18; M Conolly, D Parker, G Stevens, A Richardson 14-25; K Hellyer, P Lichfield, N Hatfield, J Whitfield 23-18; B Daley, R Osment, M Philpot, L Hall 18-35.

Bognor men’s B team played Pagham in a division-two game. They won on two rinks and overall by 15 shots scoring six league points.

Scores: N Short, B Smith, K Graham, T Gaskin 25-10; R Philpott, J Parry, P Hasler, J Blacow 24-15; G Cook, D Wells, G Kendall, D Matkins 20-26; B Stabler, P Phillips, T Rexstrew, M Philpot 17-20.

Bognor played Little Spain in a mixed friendly. Bognor won overall and after the game served refreshments to their visitors in their newly acquired clubhouse.

Scores: A Lewis, B Charlesworth, T Gaskin 26-13; L Saunders, R Osment, A Parry 19-15; B Daley, C Dunham, J Whitfield 14-16; A Charlesworth, R Robinson, M Phillips 22-15; G Cook, M Bird, A Hall 13-19.

PAGHAM

A four-rink men’s league match against Bognor B resulted in two winning rinks and two losing.

Scores: T Plows, T Hayes, G Cutts, R Dear lost 10-25; K Ruffell, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English lost 15-24; C Stone, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 26/20; T Wells, M Adams, J Fox, T Tack won 20/17.

A two-rink ladies’ friendly versus Bognor resulted in a 40-30 loss.

Scores: D Ellis, J Warner, S Read, A Ross lost 17-22; M Rees, H Dear, A Burrell, C Mayoss lost 13-18.

Four triples (two home and two away) played in the semi-final of the Midhurst Cup versus Liphook and won 72-61. They go through to the final, to be played at Midhurst.

Scores: Home - T Wells, C Mayoss, P Mayoss lost 11-17; T Plows, J Wells, T Tack won 19-14; Away - H Dear, M Adams, M English won 21-13; A Burrell, P Burrell, R Dear won 21-17.

MIDHURST

Rowledge A 42 (2pts) Midhurst A 47 (3pts)

Midhurst A continued to maintain their position at the top of the Farnham League division one by winning at Rowledge by five shots overall.

Scores: Catherine Dixon, John Pearce & Paul Chuter lost 15-17; Dot Berry, Jack Lee & Malcolm Hutchings lost 10-17; Annie Chuter, Dave King & Gerald Dixon won 22-8.

Midhurst B 64 (4pts) Rogate B 41 (1pt)

Midhurst B also held on to their top position in division four by beating Rogate B by 23 shots.

Scores: Alan Ricketts, Richard Softly & Stuart Largan won 35-3; Howard Seymour, Colin Downham & Roy Ralph won 18-16; Sue Ralph, Phil Kingswell & Phil Wells lost 11-22.

Frensham 55 (4pts) Midhurst 45 (1pt)

Midhurst B visited Frensham B and lost by ten shots overall on a very heavy green.

Delphine Clark, Phil Kingswell & Phil Wells lost 18-15; Colin Downham, Sue Ralph & Roy Ralph lost 25-13; Alan Rickets, Richard Softly & Stuart Largan won 17-12.

Graffham 69 Midhurst 35

In a friendly at Graffham, Midhurst were unable to come to terms with the Graffham green and were soundly beaten by 24 shots.

Scores: Sue Ralph, Michael D J Smith & John Allen lost 16-18; Delphine Clark, Colin Downham & Richard Softly lost 11-25; Stella Tait, Jack Jurado & Phil Wells lost 8-26.

PETWORTH

Petworth had a very close match at Crablands in the BM League. Both teams won on one rink, but Crablands took the overall points by just one shot - and the third friendly rink was drawn with the last wood of the match.

The match at home to Graffham was much more clear-cut, with Petworth taking all three rinks.

Scores: v Crablands: Carol Hall, Barry Stanton and Mick Monk won 23-18; Selwyn Hall, Kathy Williams and Bob Turner lost 20-14; (friendly) Sid Haimes, Stan Enticknap and Nigel Flynn drew 14-14.

v Graffham: Evie-Urwin-Wright, Selwyn Hall and Bob Turner won 24-11; Jeanne Brown, Stan Enticknap and Barry Stanton won 21-9; Carol Hall, Nigel Flynn and Jim Palmer won 22-11.

INDOOR SCENE

ARUN

Arun IBC played a mixed friendly away to Worthing Field Place, winning 83-74.

Scores: A Payne, B Pike, R Weidenheoft 6-24; D Champion, S Simmonds, J Greenfield, C Gilham 8-24; J Sparrow, J Ayling, P Buckland, M Richards 20-13; A Murrell, M Bird,, B Cairns L Hathaway 32-3; B Cairn, R Smith, J Whetsone, A Fisk 18-10.

Another friendly mixed match was played at Horsham, Arun winning 111-105.

Scores: A Murrell, A Foster, P Buckland, L Hathaway 19-12; J Sparrow, I Brooker, E Lawrence, A Fisk 20-12; C Hillier, M Paige, S Simmonds, J Newell 12-26; D Champion, M Bird, R Smith, C Gilham 30-14; D Green, M Winter, J Greenfield, A Brown 11-20; J Foster, T Gibney, J Ayling, R Weidenheoft 19-21.

Arun IBC are holding a mixed drawn open competition on behalf of absent friends” on Sunday, July 29 with the dress code full of colour.

Pop into the air-conditioned club in Nyewood Lane, Bognor, and put your name down to play or contact Ricky for further details.

Arun IBC remains open during the summer months for leagues, competitions, roll-ups and Australian pairs. Refreshments. are available.

INFINITY

Four members of Infinity and one from Comptons travelled to Whitchurch, Hampshire, to play in the Eric Hill open fives. Infinity’s Chris Page and Charlotte Rollings played as a pair, with Robin Armstrong, Denise Kirby and Comptons Dan Butler the triple.

There were two groups of seven teams. The West Sussex team won all the games in their group, with a team from Southampton winning the other group. Infinity won with 65 shots and Southampton 85 shots. Southampton won the cup, with West Sussex winning the plate.

BOGNOR GOODWOODS

Bognor Goodwoods held a charity triples competition with all proceeds going to Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice.

Twelve teams from West Sussex and Hampshire took part. The winners were Eric and Brenda Jones and Stella Singleton from Bognor Goodwoods. A total of £325 was raised.