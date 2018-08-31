Clarita hold on to win the Midsummer 12 Goal Cup

Clare Mathias brought her Clarita team to Cowdray Park to play in the Midsummer 12 goal Cup and made it to the Final to face Creighton Boyd’s Confido side on Saturday August 25.

Also in the Clarita side were 5 goal players Richard Le Poer at number 2 and Will Emerson at 3, with Freddie Horne (3 goals) completing the side at Back.

Playing for Creighton Boyd who was out through injury was his brother Harrison Boyd with South African 3 goaler Shaun Brokensha at 2, Tom Beim (4 goals) at 3 and Argentine Jacinto Crotto (5 goals) at Back.

SEE ALSO Fine victory sees Sea Breeze whip up a storm in Cowdray's Lodsworth Cup | South Downs Riding for the Disabled Group has to relocate | Hundreds enjoy Chichester Harbour Race Week

Brokenshaw opened the scoring for Confido but only moments later Le Poer equalized for Clarita. Emerson backed the ball away from the throw in but Beim was quick to claim it for Confido.

The resulting goal from Brokensha put his side ahead 2-1 by the close of the first chukka.

A lively second chukka brought five goals, the first a safety shot put between the posts by Le Poer giving him his second goal of the match and 2-2 on the scoreboard. A nifty goal from Emerson took Clarita on to 3-2.

A good field goal from Le Poer was answered by Crotto for Confido from a spot hit but just before the bell rang for half time Le Poer was able to score again for Clarita with a 40 yard penalty taking the score on to 5-3. The second half started with a throw-in won by Clarita.

Le Poer went on the move once again and sent through a super cut shot to score his fifth goal of the match and take the score on to 6-3 in his side’s favour. Once more the team in white won the throw-in but the ball ran out.

Crotto sent the ball to Brokensha, Emerson intervened but Crotto fought him off and sent a big shot forward to pull a goal back for Confido.

The next play brought a penalty in favour of Confido but Crotto was unable to convert from 60 yards and the score at the close of the third chukka was 6-4 in Clarita’s favour.

A lively fourth chukka saw Confido in attacking mode but several attempts at goal went wide. Awarded a 60 yard penalty, again Crotto shot wide. Clarita brought the ball in but didn’t make sufficient headway. Brokensha seized the chance and slipped the ball between the posts to make it 5-6.

Confido won the throw-in but Le Poer worked hard to stop their advance. Confido carried on pushing but Clarita held them off and retained the one goal lead to win the Midsummer 12 goal Cup on a final score of 6-5.

Saskia Mathias was delighted to present the trophy to her mother Clare and prizes to all players. Will Emerson’s pony Medici won the award for Best Playing Pony of the match.

In the subsidiary final, Christian Badenhop’s Indubitable side beat Martina Lowe’s Yaguara 8-4.

The second final of the weekend on Monday 27 August was played for the 8 goal Brecknock Cup with Peter Barfoot’s Maiz Dulce taking on Maya Staubach’s Bamboleo/Madams Farm.

Playing at number 1 for Maiz Dulce was Millie Cooper (-1), John Martin (2 goals) at 2, Jack Berner (3 goals) at 3 and 4 goaler Henry Fisher at Back. Maya Staubach (-1) took the number one position for Bamboleo with Jack Taylor (1 goal) at 2, Nick Johnson (2 goals) at 3 and Glenn Sherriff (5 goals) at Back making for a 7 goal side and a half goal awarded on the scoreboard to start the match.

In a tough game, with rather too many whistles blown, Bamboleo led through the first half. Gradually Maiz Dulce pulled ahead in the second half with tenacious play finally resulting in a lead of 5-3½.

With a couple of minutes still left on the clock, and with Johnson and Sherriff trying every move to get Bamboleo back into the game, good defence by Maiz Dulce enabled them to hold on to the lead and run out the winners.

Mrs Vanessa Taylor presented the trophy to Millie Cooper and prizes to all players.