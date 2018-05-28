Clovers turn over a new netball leaf

West Sussex Urology LLP has sponsored the Chichester Clovers ladies’ netball team.

Angela Birnie, consultant urological surgeon at Western Sussex Hospitals Foundation Trust and member of West Sussex Urology LLP, has played goal shooter since she was in primary school.

“I am thrilled to have the support of my colleagues who have agreed to provide sponsorship for the team kits for the 2018-19 season,” she said.

The team were formed when Birnie plus four other players contacted the league with an interest to play and were put in contact with each other.

After two back-to-netball sessions last year, Clovers were born. Impressively, Clovers won the division and secured promotion by one point from Chichester College to join the Premiership after their first season.

The team play weekly indoors at the University of Chichester sports dome. Chichester Netball League comprises 12 teams in two leagues (Premiership and division one), who compete each Thursday.