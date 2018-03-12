Darts captains and secretaries take to the oche for prizes

The Bognor Friday Night Benevolent League captains and secretaries knockouts took place at the Newtown Social Club.

The secretaries’ knockout saw 15 players take part. The first semi-final saw Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker Club) beat former champion Lee Franklin (Friary ‘Z’).

The second saw the 2016 runner-up Simon Edwards (Richmond ‘B’) bow out to last year’s champion Gary Blackwood (Legends).

In the final, Blackwood won the bullseye but got off to a slow start while Robinson hit a ton with his first throw. Blackwood eventually hit a ton, but a 120 from Robinson, followed by 97 gave him a lead of more than 100. Eventually Robinson took the first leg.

The second leg saw Robinson hit two scores of 85, and later two tons, which kept him in the lead, but Blackwood was left with 32, which he got.

The decider was close but Blackwood was left with 127 and hit treble 20 and single 17 to leave the bullseye, which he hit, taking the 127 out-shot, the win, and the Benevolent secretaries’ title for the second year on the trot.

The captains’ knockout saw 14 players take part. The first semi-final saw Adam Judd (Aldingbourne Mavericks) beat Hayley Gatford (Hunston Hares).

The second saw Colin Mace (Friary ‘Z’) pull out all the stops to beat James Riggs (Friary ‘D’).

Judd won the bullseye to start the final, but got off to a slow start. Judd struggled but had enough time and found the double five for the first leg.

The second leg saw Mace hit two 85s and a ton, but Judd had 110 left and hit treble 20 and single 20, then hit double 15, taking the win and the Benevolent captains’ title on his first attempt.