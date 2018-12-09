Devil of a test for Tone Zone in Sussex - and in Southampton

Tone Zoners at Southampton Common
Tone Zone Runners had two members running the Downland Devil 9, which started near Lancing.

Anne Kari Enes and Cheryl Laing knew this was a race for tough runners, with more than 1,000ft of elevation across uneven ground.

Enes crossed the line in a very quick time of 1hr 16min. Laing finished in 1:43.

Along the south coast, the Southampton Common 10k attracted four Tone Zone members.

Jack Penfold finished tenth in 39:19, followed by his father Glenn who sneaked under the 50-minute barrier for the second weekend running.

Third home for the club was Jo Penfold in 1:06 at her first 10k, and hot on her heels was Juliette.

Sam Yates took on the Christmas Tree challenge at Portchester in Hampshire. It was a 2.2k-lap festive event with a Christmas tree medal for finishers.

Yates ran five laps equating to 11k in 1:38.