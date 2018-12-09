Devil of a test for Tone Zone in Sussex - and in Southampton

Tone Zone Runners had two members running the Downland Devil 9, which started near Lancing.
Anne Kari Enes and Cheryl Laing knew this was a race for tough runners, with more than 1,000ft of elevation across uneven ground.
Enes crossed the line in a very quick time of 1hr 16min. Laing finished in 1:43.
Along the south coast, the Southampton Common 10k attracted four Tone Zone members.
Jack Penfold finished tenth in 39:19, followed by his father Glenn who sneaked under the 50-minute barrier for the second weekend running.
Third home for the club was Jo Penfold in 1:06 at her first 10k, and hot on her heels was Juliette.
Sam Yates took on the Christmas Tree challenge at Portchester in Hampshire. It was a 2.2k-lap festive event with a Christmas tree medal for finishers.
Yates ran five laps equating to 11k in 1:38.