Dinghy Week is a feast of fantastic sailing... and socialising

Dinghy Week 2018 at Chichester Yacht Club started – after weeks of beautiful summer weather – in wind gusting up to 42 knots and rain.

Day one’s racing was cancelled but coaching went ahead to keep the children entertained.

On Monday organisers got everyone on the water. Racers had white-knuckle sailing with reaches that saw the boats planing at speed.

Race officer Pete Harrison set a trapezium course, which gave a good combination of sailing angles.

CYC’s Dinghy Week combines coaching, racing and social activies, and this year included a silent disco.

There was a record attendance for a Dinghy Week quiz. By Wednesday the Sunday storm was a distant memory as they headed to West Wittering beach for a barbecue.

At the prize giving, prizes were awarded for the kayak race, instructors’ race, model boat building and fun and games on the club’s lawns.

The winners of the main fleet racing were Cathy McHale in the slow fleet, Ian Payne in the medium and Mike and Paula Olliff in the fast fleet. The winners of the Thursday pursuit race were Nick and Roger Eliman.

A CYC spokesman said: “Dinghy Week is a fantastic week to be around the club, but when the weather is kind, there can be few better places to spend a week than beside the water in Chichester Harbour with friendly people enjoying watersports and after-sailing fun.”

