Dragonflyers hit heights at Olympic Park

Sofija Kalnicenko reached new heights at London’s Olympic Park.

She performed a series of double somersaults with and without twists under pressure to gain an incredible sixth position in the league one 13-14 years category at the National League finals.

Dragonflyers are a small term-time trampoline club based at The Regis School with fantastic national and international results.

Kalnicenko is one of only nine trampolinists of her age performing at that level across the UK – a remarkable achievement.

She will now make the leap to performance pathway in 2018 with a number of new double somersaults to display and her club, Bognor-based Dragonflyers, have high hopes for her for the coming year.

Izzy Hauxwell tried out her new 7.4-difficulty routine at the level-two finals to gain a fantastic tenth position. Hauxwell used this competition as a building block for future performances and has a higher-difficulty routine ready for 2018.

Also making league finals were Anya Johnston, at the end of an hectic year in which she was ninth at the British schools elite championship, took silver at national development finals, had excellent GCSE results and finished 14th at level-two for 15-16 year-olds.

Rosie Budge, at her first national final, came 24th at level three for 11 and 12 years.

Dragonflyers are a small term-time trampoline club based at The Regis School with fantastic national and international results.

They offer an increasing number of recreational sessions. If you’re interested in trampoline lessons, contact lindadragonflyers@gmail.com