Eastbourne International Tennis - who is playing and how to get there

The ever-popular Eastbourne International Tennis Tournament starts on Friday (June 22) with bumper crowds expected again.

This year its official title is the Nature Valley International Tennis Tournament and will be at the impressive Devonshire Park once more.

Karolina Pliskova

It is a WTA Premier level and ATP 250 level tournament and many top players from around the world use it as perfect preparation for Wimbledon.

But that doesn’t mean it’s treated just as a practice - every player will be there to win.

Past champions include Martina Navratilova, Caroline Wozniacki, Karolina Pliskova, Andy Roddick and Novak Djokovic.

How to get there

The Eastbourne International is held at Devonshire Park, off College Road, which is a 15 – 20 minute walk from Eastbourne station and a 10 minute walk from Eastbourne town centre.

Gates open daily at 10am but there will be security checks so visitors are advised to factor that into their arrival time.

Car parking

Organisers say that car parking is available at the JCP Junction Road car park off Ashford Road (not 24 hours) and the NCP car park at Trinity Place.

Saffrons Car Park (off Compton Place – BN21 1EA) will be a public car park with a £6 charge per car, per day. A park and ride service will operate from here to Devonshire Park, with a £1.50 single fare.

Staveley Road Car Park (BN20 7JS) will be a public car park with a £6 charge per car, per day. A park and ride service will operate from here to Devonshire Park, with a £1.50 single fare.

Who will be playing in the tournament?

The line-up for the women’s tournament is: Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, Karolina Pliskova, Jelena Ostapenko, Petra Kvitova, Julia Goerges, Angelique Kerber, Daria Kasatkina, Kiki Bertens, Elise Mertens, Ashleigh Barty, Magdalena Rybarikova, Anastasija Sevastova, Naomi Osaka, Johanna Konta, Carla Suarez Navarro, Daria Gavrilova, Barbora Strycova, Agnieska Radwanska, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Kristina Mladenovic, Ekaterina Makarova, Alize Cornet, Mihaela Buzarnescu, Dominika Cibulkova, Shuai Peng, Lesia Tsurenko, Timea Babos, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Irina-Camelia Begu, Maria Sakkari, Sorana Cirstea, Elena Vesnina, Aryna Sabalenka, Aleksandra Krunic, Danielle Collins, Catherine Bellis.

The men’s line-up: Diego Schwartzman, Kyle Edmund, Filip Krajinovic, Denis Shapovalov, Feliciano Lopez, Gilles Muller, David Ferrer, Leonardo Mayer, Steve Johnson, Andreas Seppi, Daniil Medvedev, Mischa Zverev, Peter Gojowczyk, Alexandr Dolgopolov, Jared Donaldson, Tennys Sandgren, Ryan Harrison, John Millman, Marton Fuscovics.

Food and drink

There is a variety of hot and cold food and drink on site but spectators can bring their own.

The Eastbourne Herald is running a live blog with comment, reaction and the latest from social media.

For more information see the website https://www.lta.org.uk/major-events/nature-valley-international/