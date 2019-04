Lavant youngster Erin Berry has again qualified for the national climbing championships

But this year has done so by achieving first place in the London south-east region in her age group.

The Midhurst Rother College pupil, who is 14, has continued to thrive in the sport and now trains twice a week at the White Spider facility in Kingston, while also training at Red Spider in Fareham.

The finals will be held in Sheffield held on April 27 and 28.

