First blood to ladies in Arun battle of the sexes

The first round of the the Osborne Trophy match, which involves Arun Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies taking on the gents, brought a win for the ladies by 128-109.

They won four out of the six rinks and the teams had a lovely meal together after the match.

Scores (ladies): J Whetstone, S Judd, G Conley, D Latter beat G King, B Sales, J Whitfield, A Avery 34-16; C Hobbs, M Brand, J Whitfield, M Richards beat P Green, N Waddock, M Bird, M Campbell 19-7; P Corkett, M Bacon, B Collins, A Janman beat C Gillham, D Cripp, E West, L Corne 22-19; C Hillier, C Horsley, L Hathaway, B Spicer beat P Lichfield, N Reynolds, J Brazier, P Hannam 21-20; J Sales, J Hamilton, S Jones, C Bowles lost to B Rebbick, R Keele, T Hayes, C Chester 23-18; E Fitch, R Wiedenheoft,S Stocker, W Adams, lost to L Etherington, B Sandford, K Ball, T Sayers 24-14.

Arun’s mixed team enjoyed a good win over Worthing IBC.

The highlight was an Arun hotshot on rink three, which was skipped by P White with support from A Murrell, R Smith and G Stevens. Arun won 136-110, having won on four of the six rinks.

Scores: D Jones, E Jones, T Hayes, K Ball (s) won 20-17; J Sparrow, B Lawson, D Wright, J Brazier(s) lost 13-28; A Murrell, R Smith, G Stevens, P White (s) won 26-17; B Lilley, B McGovern, J Ayling, M Hilton (s) lost 16-24; N Waddock, C Preston, B Sanford, R Gardner (s) won 35-10; N Reynolds, L Carthew, M Bird, P Green (s) won 16-14.

The men suffered a knockout blow when they met Worthing Pavilion in the L&SC Challenge Shield, losing 82-79.

The two home rinks both won while the two away rinks lost.

Scores - home - D Jackson, C Spicer, K Ball, T Sayers won 29-14; B Rebbeck, G Ball, P Hannan, L Corne won 22-19; Away - P Hamnett, A Avery, R Corkett, B Butler lost 12-25; C Gilham, T Cook, E Pidgeon, G Leaman lost 16-24.

Nice to get better of Civil Service

Surrey isn't the hardest word for West Sussex bowlers

COUNTY SCENE

West Sussex B entertained neighbours East Sussex in a friendly and enjoyed a landslide 38-2 victory.

They started strongly winning all four games in the first session and continuing in this sparkling form to win all four games in the second session and lead 16-0 at lunch.

The afternoon followed a similar pattern with wins in all four games in the third session and the team looking for a very rare whitewash in an inter-county match.

Unfortunately this was not to be but they ended up with an overwhelming 38-2 victory.

In the singles Bognor’s Clive Andrews won 13-11 and 22-9 while club-mate David Stansmore won 14-13 and 10-8.

In the pairs the Crablands’ pairing of Denise and Bill Merritt won 14-9 and 22-5.

In the triples West Chiltington’s Jenny and Roland Naldrett won 15-3 and 24-7 while West Chiltington’s Pam Healy with Bognor’s Reg Hatch won 10-7 and 15-8.

In the fours Bognor’s Marion Hatch with Fittleworth’s Marilyn Knight won 25-4 and 15-8 whilst in the other four Bognor’s Betty Williams won 12-5 and lost 14-7.

INFINITY

Seven Infinity members joined players from across the country for the National Tripes and Fours qualifier at Westergate.

The triples was won by Infinity’s Chris Jeffery, Steve Jeffery and Richard Jeffery. In second place were Audrey Bull (Southbourne), Denise Kirby (Infinity) and Peter Whale (Lavant).

The fours was won by Infinity’s Chris Jeffery, Chris Page, Charlotte Rollings and Richard Jeffery. Runners-up were Infinity’s Robin Armstrong, Denise Kirby and Steve Jeffery and Lavant’s Peter Whale.

Infinity hosted Norfolk Lions in the league. On mat one, John Simms, Anne Kean, Robin Armstrong and Chris Page won 39-6. On mat two it was much closer with Denise Kirby, Vanessa Armstrong, Steve Jeffery and Charlotte Rollings loosing 15-17. Infinity took four points, Norfolk two.

BOGNOR GOODWOODS

Goodwoods Greens met Comptons in a county division one match.

It was a losing end to 2018 for Goodwoods but they will hope to gain revenge when they meet in the secand round of the county knockout cup in January.

Scores: Jean Morgan, Stella Singleton, Pam Andrews and Brian Mills, won 21-17. Elwyn Morgan, Jean Herdman, Tony Unicombe, and Brian Andrews lost 25-14.

LAVANT

In their final friendly of the year, Lavant had an enjoyable home match against

Ardingly.

Mat one, under Terry Haigh, drew 19-19 and mat two, with Peter Winter in charge, kept won 22-18.