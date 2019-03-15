Friars cook up a storm at Petersfield - and results are mixed for Chichester ladies

A fine away for the Chichester Friars and a good win for the club's ladies' fourth team are this week's hockey highlights. Read the reports below and see the action in the Observer every week. Send reports and team pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

Chichester Ladies 2s 0 Lewes 2s 4

Sussex Ladies Premier Div

This was probably Chichester’s worst game of the season so far... it was as if they had never played together. Lewes came with a mixture of young blood and experience.

Chichester, albeit with experience themselves, could have done with a few extra youngsters to bring the average age down.

Lewes scored two either side of half-time. The game was spoilt a little by some disappointing officiating but this didn’t seem to hinder the visitors, who were deserved winners.

Chichester travel to Mid Sussex next and with only three games left of the season, can probably expect to finish second from bottom – unless bottom side Worthing can win their last three games.

Chichester: Abson, Austin, Parrott, Stemp, Baxter, Trent, Hurd, Jessop, Oliver-Catt, Hauxwell, Hallier, Woods, Mundy.

Petersfield 0 Chichester Friars 9

Wessex Masters League

Second place in the league was secured with a fantastic away performance.

The start time was put back so Petersfield could get a side out, even then they were short so Martin Hughes volunteered to umpire.

The Friars dominated from the start. But Steve Mercer’s injury curse struck again after five minutes and he took no further part.

Possession and pressure paid off after ten minutes when Tracey Boyce tapped in at the far post.

The lead was increased on 27 minutes when Chris Pacey fired in.

This was followed a minute later when Alex Langhein finished off a loose ball from a short corner.

It was 4-0 just before half-time when Pacey scored his second, reacting to an unexpected pass from a short corner. Pacey had to come off and it took until the 47th minute for Friars to strike again when Adrian Strange scored a great reverse stick strike. Only a minute later the score moved on to 6-0 when Andrew Savory smashed home a reverse stick strike into the roof of the net.

Boyce scored his second, flicking the ball over the grounded keeper before Mark Green got in on the act with a fine solo goal. The final goal went in just before the final whistle with Boyce completing his hat-trick.

The running, tackling and strength of Green and Dave Walters in midfield, backed up with fine performances by Trevor Andrews, Andy Taylor, Andy Osbourne and Danny Jaeger, were the foundation.

With Salisbury losing, this confirmed Friars will finish second.

Friars: Torrance, Walters, Hughes, Jaeger, Boyce, Osbourne, Savory, Mercer, Strange, Green, Andrews, Taylor, Pacey, Langhein.

Cheltenham chop Chi cup hopes

Birmingham trip is useful for Chichester

Chichester Ladies 4s 5 Havant 4s 1

Chi Ladies 4s were home to local rivals Havant 4s. Chi had first pushback which was sent back to Sarah Whittington who quickly discovered that she had walked onto the pitch without her stick. Although Chi were in command, it was a scrappy start from them compared to their recent performances.

However this did not detract from Teresa Willway scoring for Chi to take an early lead.

Some clean hits from Havant found their strikers but the Chi defence kept their cool and there was no real pressure from Havant.

A short corner awarded to Chi at the other end saw a deftly played one two between Caroline Homer and Kim Howarth for Homer to slot it past the goalie. Chi lost their shape slightly but some positive calling on the pitch from the defence of O’Callaghan, Cox and Cruttenden and Rachel Austin putting into practice drills from training resulted in Mandy Clark and Heidi Johnson taking a goal a piece.

Some lovely passing play from Chi saw Johnson deflect a ball and Austin capitalised to score an absolute belter of a goal, lifting it over the goalie.

A short corner needlessly given away by Homer saw Havant bag a consolation goal but another win for Chi to keep their undefeated run going.

Chi Ladies: O’Callaghan, Cox, Priddle, Cruttenden, Ashton, Whittington, HI Johnson, Austin, Howarth, Homer, Willway, Clark.