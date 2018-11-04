From Venice to Beachy Head - Tone Zoners race to success

It was a quieter weekend Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners, but some runners completed tough marathons.

At the Beachy Head Marathon were Michael Manwill, Cheryl Laing, Sam Yates and Wendy Cannon. This marathon is one of the toughest around, being off road and very hilly.

Cheryl Laing at Beachy Head

In his third marathon this year Manwill finished in a very good time of 4:23. Laing finished just under the six-hour mark. Yates and Cannon helped each other round the course, both finishing in 7:10.

In Venice for the city’s marathon was Alice Slater. Despite having to run the last couple of miles in water, Slater finished in 5:31.

Back on the south coast was Joan Woolley who ran in the Brighton FC Stadium Marathon, the first marathon held at a Premier League club’s stadium, with all proceeds going to the football club. Woolley crossed the line in 6:17.

Midweek saw Chris Gallagher get in the Halloween spirit at the Ghostober 5 Miles of Terror race near Portsmouth. Gallagher wasn’t scared and flew through to take second overall with a time of 35:49.

Tony Hancock continued his fine running form for the year as he ran the Jersey Spartan Autumn 10k in a time of 45:16.

At the Bognor parkrun, there were PBs for Jack Penfold and Mark Green.